Here's PM Modi's Jam-packed Schedule Down Under, Including Talks With Australian PM

Ministry of External Affairs held a press briefing on Tuesday in Sydney, Australia over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's three-country visit, calling it a packed visit. MEA briefed about the events that took place in Papua New Guinea and the plan of action for PM's Australia visit. The press briefing was led by Foreign Secretary of India Vinay Kwatra, High Commissioner of India to Australia Manpreet Vohra, and Joint Secretary of MEA Paramita Tripathi.

Foreign Secretary of India Vinay Kwatra said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived just a while ago on the third leg of his three-nation tour. It has been an absolutely packed visit so far with both bilateral and multilateral engagement."

PM Modi's meeting with 14 leaders of Pacific Island nations

The Foreign Secretary spoke about the meetings with Prime Minister Modi and 14 leaders of Pacific island countries at the third India FIPIC summit which was held in Papua New Guinea.

He said, "Prime Minister arrived in Port Moresby late on Sunday night. This was the first ever visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, and in a very special gesture Prime Minister James James Marape received the honourable Prime Minister at the airport. He also received a 19-guns salute and a ceremonial guard of honour at the airport besides a special traditional welcome reserved normally for the returning family members of that country was also accorded to the honourable Prime Minister."

Foreign Secretary spoke about FIPIC and called it a unique platform that brings India and 14 Pacific-island countries together.

Kwatra said, "Today Prime Minister Modi co-hosted with PM James Marape, the third summit of the Forum for India Pacific Island Cooperation-FIPIC. This is a unique platform that brings together India and 14 Pacific-island countries. FIPIC was launched in Fiji in 2014 during Prime Minister's visit to that country."

"He launched the Sustainable Coastal and Ocean Research Institute - SCORI that is housed in the University of the South Pacific in Fiji and is supported by NCCR, International Centre for Coastal Research, Chennai", he added.

Vinay Kwatra said, "He also launched Data Warehouse For Empowering Pacific Island Countries which is being developed by Indian Space Research Organisation."

Speaking about PM Modi's action plan for a firm partnership between India and PIC he said, "Today Prime Minister also announced a 12-step action plan to strengthen the India-PIC partnership."

He also spoke about PM Modi's meeting with the Papua New Guinea ministers.

He said, "Prime Minister held meetings with the Papua New Guinea Governor-General Bob Dadae as well as with Prime Minister James Marape, and PM Modi was also bestowed with the highest civilian award of the country, The Grand Companion of the Order of Logohu (GCL)."

MEA on PM Modi's Australia visit

Speaking about PM Modi's visit to Australia, Kwatra said that PM Modi would hold a bilateral meeting with Australian PM Anthony Albanese, and Governor General David Hurley.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a bilateral meeting with Australian PM Anthony Albanese, PM will meet Governor General David Hurley. PM Modi will also meet leading CEOs and also address the Indian community here. Australian PM Anthony Albanese will also host a dinner for PM Modi", Kwatra said.

On being asked whether Khalistani extremism incidents will be discussed in the country, Vinay Kwatra said that it would not be right to judge what would be discussed between PM Modi and PM Albanese in Australia.

He said, "It is not correct for me to prejudge what would be discussed between PM Modi and PM Albanese. I would only say that all issues of bilateral engagements including the issues of attaining harmony in our society and the safety & security of our two societies will be discussed."