Here's What Karnataka Lokayukta Said After Nabbing BJP MLA's Son For Accepting Bribe

After the Karnataka BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa's son Prashanth Madal was caught red-handed accepting a bribe of Rs 40 lakh, Karnataka Lokayukta BS Patil informed Republic that apart from the MLA’s son, three more people have been taken into custody. He further pointed out that the other three accused were allegedly involved in offering bribe to the BJP MLA’s son.

Speaking to Republic, BS Patil said, “The accused Prashanth Mandal is an accountant, while the three others are the bribe givers. Giving bribe is also an offence. When our team reached the location, they caught the accused waiting. This is an interesting case when the bribe givers have also been taken into custody.”

“Both giving and accepting a bribe is a criminal offence. Apart from the cash, other materials have also been seized. It is a matter of panchnama. Other details will be revealed later,” he added.

Karnataka BJP MLA’s son caught red-handed

In a massive development, the Lokayukta’s anti-corruption wing in Karnataka arrested BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa's son Prashanth on Thursday, March 2, after he was allegedly caught taking a bribe of Rs 40 lakh in his father’s office. Following this, the anti-corruption agency raided the residence of the MLA’s son and seized Rs 6 crore cash.

“The anti-corruption branch of Lokayukta on Thursday arrested Prashanth Maadal, son of BJP MLA Maadal Virupakshappa, while taking a bribe of Rs 40 lakh. Over Rs 1.7 crore in cash was recovered from his office. Prashanth Mandal is a chief accountant in BWSSB,” the Karnataka Lokayukta said, adding, “Prashanth had asked for a bribe promising he will get the tenders awarded to the contractors.”

It was further informed that the raids were also conducted at the residence and office of the officer in Bengaluru. The authorities have also seized the documents and other evidence from his residence.

It is important to note that Prashanth Mandal serves as a chief accountant in the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB). Notably, Prashanth’s father Virupakshappa is the chairman of Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited and the bribe amount was allegedly intended for him.