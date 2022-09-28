Here's What Mumbai's CSMT, New Delhi & Ahmedabad Railway Stations Will Soon Look Like

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 28 approved Indian Railways’ proposal for the redevelopment of 3 major railway stations with an approximate total investment of nearly ₹10,000 Cr - Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Delhi and Ahmedabad railway station will be revamped under the proposal.

Railway Minister Vaishnaw said, "We are bringing a new design element for the railways by building a roof-plaza, which means the maximum utilisation of the space present above the platforms and railway tracks," and added, "This is being done to create a new urban space, so that food courts and better waiting area should be created in the railway stations of the country."

The Delhi station will be redeveloped with the aim to connect it with bus, auto and metro rail services, while the Ahmedabad station will be built on the theme of Modera’s Sun Temple and the original building of Mumbai’s CSMT will not be touched however the adjacent buildings will be revamped, said Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

New Delhi railway station will integrate train services with buses, auto & metro rail services. Ahmedabad railway station redesign inspired by Modera's Sun temple. CSMT's heritage building won't be touched but buildings nearby will be re-developed:Railways Min Ashwini Vaishnaw

Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT)

The iconic CSMT will be revamped with the objective of decongesting the adjacent areas and enhancing the beauty of the station to make it a major tourist destination. While at the same time, the heritage look of the building will be retained. Walkways will be developed for the tourists to explore the heritage area and two 70-metre-wide roof plazas will be built above the tracks going with the theme of taking advantage of the space above the tracks and platforms.

Thank you Hon @narendramodi ji for the Union #CabinetDecision for the grand and futuristic redevelopment plan, which will bring huge ease in travel and logistics!

Delhi

New Delhi Railway Station will be rebuilt in the shape of a Twin Dome. For the convenience of the passengers, a roof plaza of about 15 acres will be built above the track and an elevated road network will also be built.

New Delhi Railway Station to be redeveloped by Govt of India. The vision & action plan to develop it as a functional & beautiful railway station is what differentiates this Govt from previous ones!

Thanking visionary leadership of PM @NarendraModi Ji & Rly Min @AshwiniVaishnaw Ji pic.twitter.com/PgGn2f5Ijj — Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) September 28, 2022

Ahmedabad

The design of the new station in Ahmedabad will be inspired by the iconic Modhera Sun Temple in Gujarat and will create a new identity for the city. Union Minister for Commerce Piyush Goyal tweeted and shared the pictures of the planned railway station of Ahmedabad, “Iconic! PM @NarendraModi 's gift to Ahmedabad and Gujarat will be a world class Railway Station which will beat any international airport.”

PM @NarendraModi's gift to Ahmedabad and Gujarat will be a world class Railway Station which will beat any international airport.

IMAGE: Indian Railways