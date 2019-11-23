Maharashtra: Here's What Sanjay Raut Has To Say As Sena Prepares To Move Apex Court

In another political twist in Maharashtra on Saturday, sources report that Shiv Sena is preparing to a writ petition in the Supreme Court against Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar taking oath as CM and Deputy CM of Maharashtra respectively.

At the same time, Senior Sena leader Sanjay Raut again reiterated that the government in Maharashtra will be formed under the leadership of Shiv Sena.

Fadnavis takes oath as Maharashtra CM

Earlier in the day, Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar took oath as the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra respectively. The President’s Rule was revoked at around 5.47 am. This came after Sharad Pawar had stated on Friday that there was unanimity in Uddhav Thackeray being the next Chief Minister of Maharashtra. Moreover, Raut has revealed that Thackeray had agreed to become the CM. While the BJP claims that the entire NCP legislative party has consented to be a part of the government, the NCP supremo made it clear that he did not endorse the decision of Ajit Pawar. As per the sources, the government has to prove its majority in the Maharashtra assembly by November 30.