Here’s What Sourav Ganguly Has To Say On The Launch Of Republic Bangla

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly on Monday congratulated Republic Media Network ahead of the launch of R Bangla, hoping that the channel could cater to the people of Bengal with news from every genre. Sending his best wishes, Sourav Ganguly said that he was glad that another good news channel had forayed into the Bengal television market.

"My best wishes to Republic TV and Arnab for their foray into the Bengali news space. I have heard that the channel's tagline is "কথা হবে চোখে চোখ রেখে ". News will reach the people of Bengal. It will be a variety of news including sports, politics and matters relating to the common people. I extend my good wishes to the Republic team. Whenever something new comes to Bengal, I feel very good. I hope this will be a top class television channel of Bengal. I, once again, extend my best wishes to the entire team at Republic Bangla," said Sourav Ganguly.

Republic Bangla Launches Tagline

Republic Media Network is all set to storm the Bengali news genre very soon. Carrying the Network’s zeal of putting News First, People First, and Nation First, Republic Media Network’s Bengali news channel, Republic Bangla, is set to disrupt the Bengali news genre. Republic Bangla will take the Network’s focus on hard news and unabated aggression in the pursuit of the truth to ensure that there is neither hesitation nor reluctance to speak truth to power. Republic Bangla will break into the Bengali news genre guided by the Network principle of ‘No Compromise’.

Thundering with a new wave of hard-hitting investigative journalism, soon-to-be-launched Republic Bangla has announced its tagline “Kotha hobey chokhe chokh rekhe”. The tagline signals the start of a new era of journalism in West Bengal that is fearless, unhindered by agendas and uncompromising on the truth. Even before its launch, Republic Bangla’s tagline has declared that the conversations and discourse will be face-to-face and eye-to-eye.

Republic Bangla assures that it will bring hard-hitting, investigative news to the Bengali news genre and storm the market with a 100% news format.

