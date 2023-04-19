Here's What Youth Congress President Angkita Datta Has Alleged Against Congress & Srinivas

Congress National Youth Congress chief BV Srinivas faced massive allegations from Angkita Dutta, Assam Youth Congress President who accused him of discrimination and harassment. She stated of facing misbehaviour by Srinivas for the last six months. In response, he has also issued a legal notice to Dutta in turn accusing her of defamation. Dutta criticising the national leadership said Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra have not yet responded to the complaints by her who had tagged them on Twitter raising various issues of inappropriate conduct by the youth national chief of the party.

Angkita Dutta speaking exclusively with Republic TV said, “Srinivas BV has discrimination in his attitude towards woman. Over the last few months he has mentally harassed me a lot of times,” she further narrated an incident on the verbal abuse Srinivas hurled at her said, during the plenary session of the Congress in Raipur Srinivas used abusive language against her and said, “Tum ye sab kya message karta hai, kya Vodka pita hai tum. Kya darru pita hai. (What kind of message do you intend to convey, are you under the influence of Vodka?)”

How can a sexist and chauvinistic lead @IYC torture and demean a woman every single time. What happened to @priyankagandhi ladki hoon ladk Shakti hoon https://t.co/opLpmcLLbh — Dr Angkita Dutta (@angkitadutta) April 18, 2023

Assam Youth Congress President’s series of allegations against Srinivas

In a Twitter thread tagging Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi, Angkita Dutta listed a series of allegations against the objectionable behaviour of the National Youth Congress chief and said, "How can a sexist and chauvinistic lead IYC torture and demean a woman every single time. What happened to Priyanka Gandhi's "Ladki hoon lad Shakti hoon (I am a woman, I can Fight) (sic),"

"Despite my complaints, no enquiry committee has been initiated against Srinivas BV. Is this the safe space Rahul Gandhi talks about women,"

She said no action has been taken by the party even after patiently waiting for a long time, "I have kept quiet for months waiting for them to take action against him yet no one seems interested. Srinivas BV in the guise of his PR (Public Relations) is getting away with all kinds of wrongdoings."

"I had a lot of faith in Rahul Gandhi and went to Jammu during 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' to apprise him of Srinivas BV's harassment and demeaning use of language towards me. It’s April now and still no action against him (sic)," the Assam Youth Congress president said.

"I am a woman leader. If I undergo such harassment, how am I supposed to encourage women to join Indian National Congress (INC) (sic)." She tagged Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in her tweet.

Despite my complaints, no enquiry committee has been initiated against @srinivasiyc Is this the safe space @RahulGandhi talks about women @priyankagandhi — Dr Angkita Dutta (@angkitadutta) April 18, 2023

‘Leadership has deaf years’: Dutta

In another tweet, Angkita Dutta, wrote, "Srinivas BV thinks he is so powerful and has the blessing of big leaders that he can harass and demean a woman in the organisation. IYC President Srinivas BV has continually harassed me and was discriminating on the basis of my gender. My values and education don’t allow me anymore. The leadership has played deaf ears, despite bringing the issue in front of them many times (sic)."

Assam Youth Chief also referred to the action taken against one of the previous Congress national youth chiefs against whom action was taken, "When previous IYC President Keshav Kumar had sexually harassed and because of #MeToo came out, he was compelled to leave his position. Now despite being mentally harassed and discriminated against by Srinivasi BV for 6 months, I have been told to keep mum and no enquiry is initiated (sic)," said Dutta in her tweet.

Angkita said she kept quiet about the harassment for the sake of the party. She wrote, "I am a fourth generations congressman. I have contested internal organisational polls twice, made it to the booth committee, I was beaten by the police. I have a degree in Political Science and have done my LLB from Delhi University and PhD from Guwahati University. We keep quiet for the sake of the party. But harassment doesn’t stop by Srinivas (sic)."

