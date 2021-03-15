Here's What's Allowed And What Isn't As Nagpur Enters 7-day Lockdown From March 15

With 1.6 lakh active coronavirus cases, a few with B.1.1.7 variant included, the streets of Nagpur wore a deserted look on Monday, as the Maharashtra government has imposed a seven-day lockdown starting March 15, that will end on March 21. Nagpur is the first Indian city and a second region in Maharashtra where lockdown has been imposed since it was last lifted. Earlier this year, the state government had imposed a 10-day lockdown in Yavatmal after a sudden surge in cases with the UK variant was recorded, combined with the 'E484K' or 'Eek' mutation.

Over 3,500 people died in Nagpur due to Covid-19

Nagpur is seventh in the list of Indian cities that have recorded a constant surge in the number of Covid-19 cases, since January; Delhi, Pune, Thane, Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Chennai are the other six cities worst hit by the virus. The Maharashtrian city recorded at least 16,014 positives on Sunday (March 14) while over 50 succumbed to the virus in the past 24 hours. To date, over 3,500 people died due to Covid-19 in Nagpur while the city is reportedly also reeling under a shortage of beds in hospitals to address the incoming cases.



Exemptions during the 7-day lockdown in Nagpur

There are a few exemptions announced by the Maharashtra government for Nagpur wherein government offices and select private industries have been allowed to function with 25 percent manpower. Banks that are bound to close the year-end operations will operate with full strength — these sectors have been exempted considering the strict protocols of wearing masks and maintaining a distance that they have to adhere to.

People visiting hospitals for vaccination will be facilitated

However, shops selling essential commodities will remain open. The Nagpur Police Commissioner on Sunday said that the streets will be under strict vigilance to avoid any unnecessary traffic or movements. "Hospitals and pharmacies will function as usual while people heading to vaccination centres will be facilitated," he explained.

CM warns hotels, restaurants, asks them to abide by SOPs

The total number of Covid-19 positive cases in Maharashtra stands at 22,52,057 as until March 14 while the virus has claimed the lives of over 50,000 people in the state. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray meanwhile addressed a virtual conference on Sunday that was attended by representatives of hotels and restaurants. He warned them of abiding by SOPs in place for Covid-19, to control the rising number of positives in Mumbai and the entire state. He observed that a Central team that visited Mumbai last week raised concerns over violations of social distancing guidelines, in certain hotels, and said that "Don't force us to impose another lockdown in the state."