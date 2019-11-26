Maha Thriller: Here's Why A Resigning Fadnavis Equated Sena-NCP-Cong With An Autorickshaw

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, while addressing a press conference following Ajit Pawar's resignation, attacked the post-poll coalition of Shiv Sena, Congress, and NCP and said that these three parties have very different ideologies. Drawing a comparison between the coalition and an autorickshaw, he said that he hopes that the three wheels of this party do not go in different directions. He also slammed Shiv Sena and said that he was shocked to see the Sena leaders joining hands with Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

Making sharp remarks on the coalition, Fadnavis further said, “I fear that this government will bow down before its’s own expectations. When I saw Shiv Sena netas taking oath under Sonia Gandhi, I relaised how greedy they are for power. God help them with this attitude! All of them have united just for position and power. BJP will prove itself to be a strong opposition. We will take people's messages to the government of the state and give them justice."

“This is a paradoxical government. This is a government with three wheels. Even an autorickshaw runs perfectly on three wheels. However, I hope the three wheels of this government don’t run in three different directions. I thank the people of Maharashtra for the love that we (BJP) has received in the last five years. We provided an able administration in the last term,” he added.

Ajit Pawar resigns

In a sensational development and what may be called a major twist in Maharashtra's political scenario, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut confirmed the Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar resigned from his post. However, speaking to media concurrent to the reports, the new Legislative Party Leader of the NCP, Jayant Patil, said that he has not been informed about his resignation till now. Earlier, NCP leaders had maintained that they are trying to convince Ajit Pawar to resign from the post of Deputy CM. Sources had also said on Sunday that NCP supremo Sharad Pawar had summoned Ajit Pawar and had asked him to resign.

Immediate floor test ordered

This development comes on a day when the three-judge Supreme Court bench comprising Justices NV Ramana, Ashok Bhushan, and Sanjiv Khanna ruled in favour of an immediate floor test to be conducted at 5 pm on Wednesday. Moreover, the SC ordered the protem Speaker to be appointed immediately and directed that the oath should be administered to members before 5 pm. Thereafter, the protem Speaker has been given the responsibility to conduct the floor test. This entire procedure will be telecasted live. Furthermore, the apex court made it clear that the secret ballot method will not be used.

