'Heritage Meets Technology': All You Need To Know About The New Pamban Bridge

Image: Twitter/@RailMinIndia
Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday revealed the look and functioning of India's much-awaited first vertical lift sea bridge - Pamban bridge - connecting the holy Rameswaram in Pamban island to mainland India. The development came after the Ministry of Railways on December 1 stated that 84 per cent of the bridge's work is completed and the track laying work is in progress.
The construction of the bridge is about to come to an end and is expected to be operational in December 2023.
Sharing the video of the functioning of the india's first vertical bridge, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw took to Twitter and said, "Heritage meets technology. Pamban Bridge connecting Rameswaram."
Revealing the details regarding the construction of the new Pamban bridge, the Ministry of Railways informed that nearly 84 per cent of the bridge's construction work has been completed. The ministry also informed us that the fabrication of the vertical lift span girder is also nearing completion. "Assembling platform for the vertical lift span on the Rameswaram end of the bridge is getting ready," it said.
The new Pamban bridge is being constructed to replace the iconic Pamban bridge - India's first sea bridge that connects Rameswaram to mainland India. The old bridge was opened in the year 1914.
According to the reports, the new bridge is nearly 2.078 km and is being built at an estimated cost of Rs 279.63 crore. However, it is expected that the construction cost of the bridge is likely to increase.
The construction of the bridge started in February 2020. the bridge is expected to become operational by December 2023.
The new Pamban Bridge has a 72-m-long vertical lift span. With this, the span of the bridge has the capability to be lifted to 17m to allow ships to pass beneath it. The vertical lift span will be built for a double track.
The new bridge will help the Indian Railways trains to operate at higher speeds, carry more weight and increase the volume of traffic to Rameswaram and Dhanushkodi temples.