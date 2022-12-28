'Heritage Meets Technology': All You Need To Know About The New Pamban Bridge

Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday revealed the look and functioning of India's much-awaited first vertical lift sea bridge - Pamban bridge - connecting the holy Rameswaram in Pamban island to mainland India. The development came after the Ministry of Railways on December 1 stated that 84 per cent of the bridge's work is completed and the track laying work is in progress.

The construction of the bridge is about to come to an end and is expected to be operational in December 2023.

Sharing the video of the functioning of the india's first vertical bridge, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw took to Twitter and said, "Heritage meets technology. Pamban Bridge connecting Rameswaram."

Revealing the details regarding the construction of the new Pamban bridge, the Ministry of Railways informed that nearly 84 per cent of the bridge's construction work has been completed. The ministry also informed us that the fabrication of the vertical lift span girder is also nearing completion. "Assembling platform for the vertical lift span on the Rameswaram end of the bridge is getting ready," it said.

