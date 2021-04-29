Hero MotoCorp Joins India's Fight Against COVID-19, Sets Up 122-bed Hospital In Haridwar

Indian multinational motorcycle and scooter manufacturer, Hero MotoCorp Limited has stepped up in the challenging times of the COVID-19 pandemic as the nation tackles the crippling second wave. From partnering with Ramakrishna Mission Sevashrama & District Administration in Haridwar for 122-bed COVID-hospital to providing motorcycles & scooters for personal use by health workers across the country, Hero MotoCorp Ltd has ensured to contribute to the national fight against the health crisis. The company also donated oxygen cylinders to hospitals in Delhi & Haryana and handed over personal protective equipment (PPE) to various state governments as most regions flag the shortage of supplies.

In line with Hero MotoCorp’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) platform “Hero WeCare”, the company took the initiatives. In a statement, it said, “Hero MotoCorp has partnered with the Ramakrishna Mission Sevashrama, Kankhal (RMSK) at Haridwar in Uttarakhand for strengthening their healthcare system and response to Covid-19. Hero MotoCorp is supporting the healthcare infrastructure of Ramakrishna Mission Sevashrama to boost the capacity of rapid-response teams and other emergency medical facilities. It will also help the Mission to deploy an immediate health preparedness plan to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus in the region of Haridwar.”

“Additionally, Hero MotoCorp is also providing its motorcycles and scooters for safe, personal commuting by health workers and medical staff in several states, including Delhi & NCR, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan and Gujarat,” it added.

Under the same initiative, the company is presently in the process of providing its two-wheelers for the health workers or COVID-19 warriors in at least “hospitals in and around Dharuhera in Haryana, four hospitals in Uttarakhand, four hospitals in Gurugram in Haryana, three hospitals in Jaipur, and one each in Alwar in Rajasthan, and near Halol in Gujarat.” Further, Hero MotoCorp has sent oxygen cylinders for emergency medical use by some of the hospitals in Delhi and Haryana. The company will be donating PPE Kits to the health authorities for the help of medical professionals.

“Going forward, Hero MotoCorp will continue to further expand its initiatives towards Covid-relief across the country by partnering with local hospitals, state governments and local authorities,” the company added.

District Magistrate, Haridwar lauds Hero MotoCorp

In a statement, C. Ravishankar (IAS), District Magistrate, Haridwar, said “We appreciate the special efforts extended by Hero MotoCorp to tide over the challenges emanating from Covid-19 pandemic. I urge other companies to also extend a similar helping hand so that our efforts to contain the virus and economic hardships are strengthened.”

Meanwhile, Swami Dayadhipananda also known as Dr. Shivakumar Maharaj, Medical Superintendent, RKMS Haridwar, said “I thank Hero MotoCorp for supporting us with the response package that will help us to respond effectively to the Coronavirus pandemic. The support of Hero MotoCorp will keep our Mission strong and we will continue to take care of our patients, help save lives and protect our communities with the help of this collaboration.”

The Ramakrishna Mission Sevashrama, Haridwar, has the following facilities:

90 Beds with oxygen in the wards (Private, Semi-Private and General).

16 Beds with oxygen & portable Ventilator facility in the Emergency Ward.

8 Beds with oxygen & BIPAP Machine in the COVID ICU.

8 Beds with Ventilator in the COVID ICU (Level 3).

24*7 Lab, CT Scan.

5 Operation Theatres

