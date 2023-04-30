Heroes: PM Narendra Modi Speaks To Former Guests In 100th Episode Of Mann Ki Baat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, April 30, addressed the 100th episode of his radio programme - Mann Ki Baat. In the historic episode, the PM called all the people who were mentioned in Mann Ki Baat as "Heroes".

"Some of our countrymen have been planting trees on deserted hills and barren land for 40 odd years, many people have been digging stepwells and ponds for water conservation for 30 odd years, cleaning them as well. Some have been teaching underprivileged children for 25-30 years, some are helping in the treatment of the poor," the PM said.

Adding further he said: "I have become emotional while mentioning them many a time in 'Mann Ki Baat'. Friends from AIR had to re-record it many times. Today, a lot from the past is coming in front of my eyes. These efforts of the countrymen have inspired me to continuously keep striving... The people who we mention in 'Mann Ki Baat' are all our Heroes who have made this program come alive."

On the occasion of the 100th Mann Ki Baat, the PM held a conversation with some of the earlier participants and others of the show. His first participant was Sunil Jaglan from Haryana who started the "Selfie with Daughter" campaign.

Sunil Jaglan: Man who started 'Selfie with Daughter' campaign

Introducing Jaglan, PM said: "There used to be a lot of discussion on the Gender Ratio in Haryana and I also started the campaign of 'Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao' from Haryana itself. And meanwhile, when I came across Sunil ji's 'Selfie With Daughter' campaign, I felt very happy. I also learned from him and included it in 'Mann Ki Baat'. In no time 'Selfie With Daughter' turned into a Global Campaign."

Speaking with PM Modi, Jaglan said: "Prime Minister, in fact, the fourth battle of Panipat that you started from our state Haryana to bring smiles on the faces of the daughters, which the whole country has tried to win under your leadership, is really important for me, for every daughter’s father and those who love daughters."

Manzoor Ahmed: Example for 'Vocal for Local'

The second participant was Manzoor Ahmed from Jammu and Kashmir who helped generate employment in the valley by promoting the pencil slate industry.

When PM Modi asked him about his pencil slate business, Ahmed said: "Ever since you mentioned our Man Ki Baat in Mann ki Baat programme, sir, work has increased a lot since then sir and employment for others has also increased a lot in this work... Now I have 200+ (employees)."

Vijayashanti Devi: Woman behind unique eco-friendly idea

PM Modi spoke to Vijayashanti Devi from Manipur who makes clothes from lotus fibers. Speaking with PM Modi, she said that her team consists of 30 women and she is planning to expand the team by giving employment to more women. She said that because of Mann Ki Baat, everyone knows about lotus fibre.

"I have got a market from the USA, also they want to buy in bulk in lots quantities," Vijayashanti said, adding that this year she export her product "made in India Lotus fibre".

Pradeep Sangwan: Healer of Himalayas

The next speaker was Pradeep Sangwan who started the "Healing Himalayas" campaign. He stated that before 2020, his campaign was struggling as not many people were joining it.

"But after 2020, when it was mentioned in 'Mann Ki Baat', many things changed. Meaning, earlier we used to do 6-7 cleaning drives in a year, or 10 cleaning drives. Today, we collect five tons of garbage on a daily basis from different locations," he told PM Modi.

Lauding PM Modi, he said: "I'm really thankful how you find out people like us. Who works in such a remote area, we are working sitting in the Himalayan region. We are working at this altitude. You found us there. You brought our work infront of the world."