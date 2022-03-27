Heroin worth Rs 3 Cr seized, two arrested in Assam

Quick links:
Nagaon (Assam), Mar 27 (PTI) Two persons have been arrested in Assam’s Hojai district and heroin worth Rs 3 crore has been seized from their possession, police said on Sunday.
Acting on a tip-off, police arrested the duo from a Guwahati-bound train coming from Nagaland’s Dimapur on Saturday night and seized 760 gm of heroin from their possession, a senior officer said.
Further investigation is underway, he added. PTI TR ACD ACD
(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)