'He's Being Treated As A Hard-core Terrorist In Custody,' Alleges Sameet Thakkar's Brother

After Sameet Thakkar was re-arrested by the Mumbai Police, shortly after getting bail by Nagpur Court for his tweets against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, his brother Rishi Thakkar, spoke to Republic TV's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami speaking about how Maharashtra was witnessing a complete clampdown on free expression just like the Emergency era of 1975.

"What we are seeing today is what is done to a hard-core terrorist or an accused of the highest criminal offence. My brother was not allowed to change his clothes for the past 8 days. He was not even allowed to take a bath during COVID times. The black cloth they put on him, is against the Supreme Court's order. What we are seeing today in Maharashtra is 1975 redone. Can't you criticize someone who is in power?" questioned Rishi Thakkar, Sameet Thakkar's Brother.

Booked for tweets against CM

Thakkar, who has over 62,700 followers on Twitter had referred to CM Uddhav Thackeray as 'Modern day Aurangazeb', while referring to Aaditya as 'Penguin beta’ in his tweets on June 1, and July 30. Several complaints were filed by Shiv Sena members taking objection to Thakkar's tweets - calling it 'vulgar and obscene', as per reports. Reports stated that the Police booked Thakkar under sections 292 (obscene acts or words in public), 500 (defamation) of the Indian Penal Code, and 67 (publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form) of the Information Technology Act. On October 12, he had tweeted in connection with the Mumbai power outage with the hashtag #PowerlessUddhav.

Challenging the FIR against him, Thakkar approached the Bombay High Court to seek cancellation of the FIR and avoid arrest - which ordered him to record his statement in VP Road Police station. Thakkar complied with the court's direction but then left the VP Road police station citing fear of arrest by the cyber cell. The court asked Thakkar to visit the police station again on October 16 which he didn't, leading to his arrest on October 24 with him being in police custody till date.

