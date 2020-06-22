Hetero Caps Remdesivir Price At Rs 5000 Per Dose For COVID-19 Treatment: Report

Drug manufacturing giant Hetero, on Saturday, received approval from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) to launch investigational anti-viral drug Remdesivir for the treatment of COVID-19 patients with mild symptoms. The firm has stated that the drug will be called ‘COVIFOR’ and will be available in 100 mg vials.

Hetero announces price range for COVID-19 drug

As per reports, Hetero has capped the cost of its Remdesivir product around Rs 5,000 - Rs 6,000 per dose for a five-day course, which will cost the patient Rs 30,000 for treatment. Currently, the drug is being manufactured at the company's formulation facility in Hyderabad and the active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) is being made in the firm's Visakhapatnam facility.

"We are prepared for ensuring enough stocks required to cater to the present needs. We will continue to work closely with the government and medical community to make a difference in the fight against COVID-19," a statement by the firm read.

Remdesivir is not recommended for patients with severe renal impairment and high level of liver enzymes, pregnant and lactating women, and those below 12 years, the government stated.

According to reports, the Central Drug Control Standard Organisation (CDCSO) office of DCGI had earlier granted permission to US-based pharmaceuticals giant Gilead Sciences for the marketing of Remdesivir in India for emergency use on patients hospitalised for COVID-19.

Cipla and Hetero Labs have already entered into non-exclusive licensing agreements with Gilead Sciences, which holds the patent for Remdesivir, as per PTI reports.

