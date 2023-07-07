Hi-tech Command Control Centre Set Up For Real-time Surveillance Of Amarnath Yatra Routes

Authorities have set up a round-the-clock digital hi-tech Command Control Centre for real-time surveillance of the Amarnath Yatra routes. The control centre by the administration is part of efforts to ensure a smooth 62-day yatra to the 3,880-metre high cave shrine of Amarnath in south Kashmir Himalayas.

The Yatra 2023 digital hi-tech Command Control Centre has 60 people from 20 government departments working day and night. The departments working in the hi-tech centre include Jammu and Kashmir Police, CRPF, SDRF, Health, NDRF, PHE, PDD, Telecom and many others.

Around 17 PTZ High Definition (HD) 360-degree view cameras have been placed throughout the routes from base camps (Nunwan/ Baltal) to the cave. Dozens of static cameras have also been positioned at strategically important places from both Baltal and Chandanwari base camps.

According to Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, V K Bidhuri, “The integrated command control centre is a one-stop solution. We are taking the help of technology to monitor ongoing yatra in a dynamic way. Technology has really helped us in making immediate decisions."

Citing an example, Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, said, "If there is a problem in the Yatra route due to weather, we can intervene from the centre. If, God forbid, an earthquake takes place, the command centre will inform the pilgrims about the emergency helpline number. It’s a single-stop solution."

“The digital Hi-tech Command Control Centre is playing a very important role in identifying medical emergencies, locating missing individuals, and facilitating their recovery,” informed Bidhuri.

Meanwhile, the Health Department has established a round-the-clock Control Room at the office of the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) in Srinagar at the Old Secretariat. The Control Room collects and analyzes information across multiple parameters in real-time for smooth conduct and management of emergencies during the course of the Yatra. Multiple formats for daily reporting have been circulated among the concerned officials to ensure that the camp-wise work, infrastructure, staff attendance, injuries, and referrals are timely reported.

Meanwhile, the Amarnath Yatra was temporarily suspended on Friday due to bad weather conditions as rain lashed many parts of Jammu and Kashmir.Downpours across Kashmir Valley since early morning forced the suspension of the yatra. The pilgrimage will resume once the weather improves. Around 4,600 pilgrims were stopped at the Nunwan base camp on the Pahalgam axis while 2,400 devotees were stopped on the Baltal route in Central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district.