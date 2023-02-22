High Court Gives No Interim Relief To Delhi Waqf Board In Case Related To 123 Properties

The Delhi High Court gave no interim relief to Delhi Waqf Board's plea against the Centre’s decision to take over 123 Waqf properties in the national capital. The HC on Wednesday refused to pass any interim order in the matter and asked the Delhi Waqf Board to file a separate petition in the matter related to the 123 properties. Notably, the Waqf Board had filed a petition in this matter along with a petition already pending in the High Court.

Notably, the Delhi Waqf Board has challenged in the High Court the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs letter which “absolves” the board from all matters pertaining to 123 properties. The Waqf board in its stay application alleged that the ministry’s decision “is also whimsical, capricious, fundamentally erroneous, against facts and law”.

Centre 'absolves' Waqf board from matter pertaining to 123 properties in Delhi

The deputy land and development officer, in a letter to the board on February 8, informed it of the decision to "absolve" it from all matters pertaining to the 123 Waqf properties. The Land and Development Office (L&DO) of the central ministry said the two-member committee headed by Justice (retired) SP Garg on the issue of denotified Waqf properties in its report submitted that no representation or objection was received by it from the Delhi Waqf Board.

According to the L&DO letter, the government of India formed the committee on the order of the Delhi High Court. The Delhi Waqf Board, according to the L&DO, was the principal stakeholder/affected party to whom the committee gave a chance. It did not, however, appear before the committee or submit any representations or protests in relation to the 123 properties.

However, board chairman and AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan had asserted that he will not allow the Central government to take over the Waqf properties. He also claimed there was no direction to constitute a two-member committee by the HC in its order dated August 20, 2014.

Amanatullah blames Congress for entire 'dispute'

The AAP leader blamed Congress for the entire “dispute” saying, “The Congress government in the 1980s notified all these 123 properties for lease to the Delhi Waqf Board at a rate of one rupee per acre. This was challenged by the Indraprastha Vishwa Hindu Parishad in court and the move was stayed," PTI reported.

Adding further he said, "Again, before the Lok Sabha polls in 2014, the Congress-led UPA government de-notified these 123 properties. The VHP again approached the court and the Housing and Urban Affairs was directed by it to decide the matter."

(With inputs from PTI)