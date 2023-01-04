High Court Seeks Delhi Police Stand On Plea Against Gatherings Outside UNHCR Office

Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought a status report from the city police on a plea by Vasant Vihar Welfare Association against the gathering of foreign nationals outside the United Nations High Commissioner of Refugees office in Block B of south Delhi's Vasant Vihar.

The association claimed that the large gatherings caused constant nuisance to residents, who were unable to commute due to the entire road being blocked.

Justice Prathiba M Singh issued notice to Delhi Police on the association's plea and said it shall be ensured that the "clear" status of the road, as recorded in an order passed on an earlier petition, was maintained.

"Issue notice to Delhi Police... It shall be ensured that the status, as recorded in the order dated September 7, 2021, which specifically notes the submission that the road outside the UNHCR building has been cleared, is maintained," the court said.

The petitioner's counsel said the association had earlier filed a separate plea on the same issue, which was disposed of in September 2021 after the road outside the United Nations High Commissioner of Refugees (UNHCR) building was cleared.

After this, in October 2021, people again started coming and the problem was no longer of 10-15 persons, he added.

The petitioner had first approached the high court in September 2021 stating that several foreign nationals from Afghanistan had gathered outside the UNHCR office, including in adjoining lanes and parks, and residents were facing difficulties as a result.

The petition had said the area had turned into a protest site where people from all age groups, including children, were congregating. It added that putting children in a situation, especially where the third wave of COVID-19 was imminent and predicted to affect children more severely, was extremely disastrous.

The petition was withdrawn after it was informed that there were no protests outside the UNHCR office with the petitioner granted the liberty to approach the court again if needed.

In his status report, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (South West) had subsequently said "the protest by Afghan refugees has been withdrawn from (the) UNHCR Office".

The high court had earlier directed the Delhi government and police to ensure that the number of Afghan nationals protesting outside the UNHCR office and seeking refugee status was suitably reduced and to ensure they followed Covid-appropriate protocol.

The matter will be heard next on February 9.

