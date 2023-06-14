High Drama In Chennai As ED Arrests DMK Minister Senthil Balaji; All You Need To Know

Why you’re reading this: A high-voltage drama was witnessed outside a government hospital in Chennai in the wee hours of Wednesday when Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji was brought for medical examination after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids at his official residence in connection to a money-laundering case. Notably, Balaji’s arrest was followed by an 18-hour-long questioning at his residence in Chennai. According to sources, the Minister is likely to be produced before a special court on Wednesday where the agency will seek his custody.

3 things you need to know:

Tamil Nadu minister V Senthil Balaji was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money-laundering case. High-drama took place outside a government hospital as DMK minister Senthil Balaji broke down in ED custody. Opposition slammed the BJP-led central government for misusing the central agency ahead of the Opposition meet on June 23.

ED’s action on Stalin's Minister Senthil Balaji

The central investigation agency on Tuesday, June 13, conducted searches against Senthil Balaji, and others as part of a money laundering investigation. ED’s action on the DMK leader came after Supreme Court allowed the central agency and police to continue its probe into an alleged cash-for-jobs scam against Balaji.

The Enforcement Directorate carried out its searches under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), sources reported. In addition to the residence of Balaji, the ED also conducted searches at the house of a Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC) lorry contractor in Erode district.

High drama in Chennai

Following the 18-hour-long questioning, Senthil Balaji was taken to the Omandura Government Hospital in Chennai for a medical checkup at around 2 am after he complained of chest pain. Soon after he was brought to the hospital, the Minister was seen crying in pain lying in a car while his supporters gathered outside the hospital and protested against the ED's action on him.

In the visuals post his arrest, the Minister was seen crying as the agency officials took him into custody.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji breaks down as ED officials took him into custody in connection with a money laundering case and brought him to Omandurar Government in Chennai for medical examination pic.twitter.com/aATSM9DQpu — ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2023

Responding to the queries related to the arrested Minister's health, state Minister PK Sekar Babu claimed that Balaji was 'tortured' by the agency. "He is in the ICU. He was in an unconscious state and did not respond when he called him by his name. He is under observation. There is a swelling near his ear, doctors say there is variation in his ECG (electrocardiogram). These are symptoms of torture," Babu told reporters.

Opposition unites against BJP

Expressing solidarity against the arrest of Tamil Nadu minister Senthil Balaji, several Opposition parties, especially Congress and JD(U), extended their support to the ruling Stalin-led DKMK government in the state. Accusing the BJP-led central government of being scared by the Opposition meet, several political parties linked Balaji’s arrest with the upcoming meeting on June 23.

Issuing a statement, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge condemned the raid on the Tamil Nadu Minister and slammed the central government for blatantly misusing the ED. "These are brazen attempts of the Modi government at harassment and intimidation. Such gross misuse of investigative agencies against political opponents has been the hallmark of the Modi government,” the statement read.

Statement issued by Congress President Shri Mallikarjun Kharge @kharge condemning the blatant misuse of the ED in searching the office of Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister Thiru V. Senthil Balaji. pic.twitter.com/h6o2MzinqN — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) June 13, 2023

JD(U) president Rajiv Ranjan Singh ‘Lalan’ dubbed ED's searches as a "desperate reaction of PM Narendra Modi government" ahead of the meeting of opposition parties which has been called by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Taking to Twitter, the JD(U) chief wrote, "ED has raided the house of Thiru V Senthil Balaji in Tamil Nadu which is a panic and desperate reaction of PM Modi government keeping in mind the meeting of all opposition parties convened by Nitish Kumar Ji in Patna on June 23.”

ED has raided the house of Thiru V Senthil Balaji in Tamilnadu which is a panic and desperate reaction of @NarendraModi government keeping in mind the meeting of all opposition parties convened by Sri Nitish Kumar Ji in Patna on 23rd June. BJP government is misusing the… — Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan) Singh (@LalanSingh_1) June 13, 2023

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin also lashed out at the BJP over the raids at his Minister's residence. The CM accused BJP of intimidation politics and said that BJP is 'hell-bent on taking revenge on parties with the help of agencies under them.'

Notably, Senthil Balaji, who is now a Minister in the MK Stalin Cabinet, was earlier with the AIADMK and served as the Transport Minister in the late Jayalalithaa-led Cabinet.