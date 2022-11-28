High Drama Outside FSL, Fringe Groups Attempt To Target Aaftab; Police Vehicle Attacked

A vehicle carrying Aaftab Amin Poonawala was targeted outside the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Delhi's Rohini on Monday. Stones were thrown at a police vehicle carrying Aaftab.

The vehicle was also attacked with sticks by the members of the Hindu Sena. The group also brandished swords.

The police van carrying Aaftab Poonawalla was attacked by at least two men carrying swords who claim to be from Hindu Sena, outside the FSL office in Delhi. The incident took place when Aaftab was being moved from FSL following his polygraph test.

The vehicle was driven out of the spot while protesters have been detained by the police. The swords and sticks have also been seized from the mob.

"Shraddha was like our sister. How can Aaftab commit such a heinous crime?" one person said.

Poonawala strangled Shraddha Walkar and chopped her body into 35 pieces which he kept in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in south Delhi's Mehrauli, before dumping them across the city over several days.

Earlier in the day, the Delhi Police recovered the weapon allegedly used by Aafta to cut the body of Walkar. They also recovered a ring, which Poonawala allegedly gave to another woman.

"The weapon used to cut Shraddha Walkar's body has been recovered by police," a source said.

Aaftab was arrested on November 12 and sent to five-day police custody, which was further till November 17. He was sent to police custody for four days on November 22. The court on Saturday sent him to judicial custody for 13 days.