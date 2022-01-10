High-fever, Shivering Common Symptoms In COVID Infected Children: Expert

As the country prepares to fight the deadly COVID disease, in a new update, children and adolescents in the age group of 11-17 years infected by the coronavirus are found to be experiencing high fever and shivering as the common symptoms. Dr Dhiren Gupta, Paediatric Pulmonologist at Sir Gangaram Hospital in Delhi informed that children under the age of two years are also showing symptoms of high fever and chills and a few needed hospitalisation too.

Dr Gupta told ANI, "Children and adolescents between the age group of 11 to 17 years who are infected with coronavirus infection are witnessing high fever and shivering".

He added, "I have treated around nine infants infected with COVID-19 of which one required ventilation support. As is the case with the other patients, infants required hospitalization because of high-grade fever."

COVID: Delta variant vs Omicron

According to the health expert, as compared to the Delta variant the severity of COVID infection is less in adults but it is not the same for infants. He said, "As per my experience, babies with less than two years of age belong to a high-risk group and the infection severity in them is almost same as that of delta variant. While those in the age bracket of 11-18 years are having more symptoms but their case is not as severe as that of the delta."

Speaking on the emergence of the Omicron variant, Dr Gupta mentioned that the new variant is found to be primarily affecting the patient's upper respiratory tract. The Omicron COVID variant infections show symptoms including cold, headache, nasal discharge, and fever with shivering.

Providing details on COVID symptoms during the second wave and now, the health expert said, "Contrary to the second wave, it is not very common for the Omicron patients to lose the sense of taste and smell. This also demonstrates that there is an overlapping between the clinical features of Omicron and delta."

It is also learned that the Omicron variant won't affect individuals who are completely vaccinated and healthy when compared to unvaccinated or people with comorbidities.

(With inputs from ANI, Image: PTI/Pixabay)