High Level Committee Submits Report On Economic Revitalization To Sonowal

The Advisory Committee has submitted its report to the Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal for the revitalisation of the State Economy. The eight-member committee was headed by retired bureaucrat Subhash Das. The committee was constituted in order to suggest the government on the reforms needed to be introduced to strengthen the economy, weakened by the COVID-19 crisis.

In its report handed over to the chief minister, the committee has suggested major reforms that need to be taken particularly in the agriculture and industrial sector. Stressing on the agri sector, the committee has suggested that certain measures in terms of production of seeds and fertilizers should be taken within the State so that the agriculture sector becomes self-dependent on the resources available in the State.

It was also observed in the report that the States Agriculture sector has the potential to make the State self-dependent, informed a source in the Chief Minister's Office. They have also suggested producing animal feed in the State so that dependence on other States for the same can be gradually relieved off.

Agriculture and industrial sectors suffered

The Committee observed that during the lockdown, the agriculture and industrial sectors suffered mainly because of the supply chain getting snapped, and stressed that the on local production in order to cater to the needs of the State. Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, after getting the report in his hands said that the State will implement the recommendations in full spirit.

"We will implement the recommendations to revitalize the economy. The committee has submitted the report within a very short span of time," Sarbananda Sonowal said.

"We have constituted a three-member committee to implement the recommendations. Three senior ministers have been assigned the task," he added.

The Chief Minister has constituted a three-member committee headed by Finance and Health Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma. The other two members are, Industries Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary and Agriculture Minister Atul Bora.

