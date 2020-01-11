High Profile Military Visit Of Northern Army Commander To China Comes To An End

The visit of the high-level Military Delegation led by Lt Gen Ranbir Singh, Army Commander, Northern Command to China is coming to a close today at Shanghai after visits to vital Military establishments in Beijing, Chengdu, Urumgi and Shanghai.

The delegation arrived in China on January 7, carried out extensive interaction with the top Military Generals and troops of Peoples Liberation Army's Western Theatre Command which oversees the 3488 Km was long Line of Actual Control (LAC) over the following five days prior to departure on 11 Jan 2020.

The five-day visit to Army formation headquarters and units included fruitful interactions with the top brass of Chinese People’s Liberation Army as well as troops on the ground.

Visit is expected to enhance Indo-China cooperation in the defence sector

The visit is considered significant as the composition of the delegation, schedule of the visit and interactions carried out were orchestrated in a progressive manner to achieve better understanding and positive perceptions about key concerns faced at operational and functional levels.

The visit is thus expected to enhance the cooperation in the defence sector and furtherance of peace at borders. The visit of the delegation is the first high-level Military to Military engagement in 2020 between India and China.

The visit has been timed close on the heels of Joint Military exercise 'Hand-in-Hand 2019' recently held between the two Nations in the Eastern Theatre, thereby indicating marked mutual respect and a will to foster friendly ties.

This visit also indicates deepening of ties between the two Asian Giants and synergising of approach with regard to areas of mutual concern.

On January 7, Lt General Ranbir Singh met the Commander of Peoples Liberation Army, General Han Weiguo in Beijing. On January 8, the Northern Command Army Commander proceeded to China's Western Theatre Command at Chengdu, where ceremonial welcome was accorded through the guard of honour, later he visited the Peoples Liberation Army's Western Theatre Command headquarters and held talks with General Zhao Zongqi, the Commander of Western Theatre Command on key issues concerning Indian Northern Borders.

Lt General Singh along with his delegation also visited a special Operations Brigade at Chengdu where they witnessed a counter-terrorism drill. On January 9, Army Commander, Northern Command visited the Combined Brigade under 77 Group Army and Later interacted with Lt General Liu Wanglong, Commander Xinjiang Military Command. On January 10, the Army Commander visited 9 Engineer Regiment of Xinjiang Military Command and interacted with Chinese troops.

During talks with the Chinese Military officials, the delegation discussed a host of issues including border area management, improved bilateral Military ties and defence cooperation activities as part of the celebrations of the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between India and China. It was rare for an Indian Army officer to visit the region.

The visit is also seen as the progression of the spirit of Wuhan & Chennai Summits. The visit of the delegation will surely foster the spirit of friendship and enhance the strategic military relationship between the two countries.

The interaction of the Lt Gen Ranbir Singh led high-level Military delegation is a reflection of Army to Army contact between two armies which is expected to resolve local issues as well as ensure facilitation of traditional rights of graziers and border population minimising perception differences and establishing new norms of responding to each other’s actions and initiatives.

It may be pertinent to mention here that India is on the verge of Military reforms with the post of CDS announced and implemented recently. China has recently carried out its military reforms which include downsizing of military commands poised for integrated function based on their strategic locations in North, South, East, West & Central China.

According to a guideline on deepening national defence and military reform, released by Central Military Commission, the decision to deepen the reform aims at breaking down systematic, structural and policy barriers, modernizing the organization of the Military and improving combat capacity.

The overall goal is to achieve progress and concrete results before 2020 in military administration and joint operational command, optimizing military structure, enhancing policy systems and civilian-military integration and building a modern military with Chinese characteristics that can win information age wars. India is also on the path to make it's Military leaner and with a larger bite.

