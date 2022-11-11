High-tech Equipped Noida Int'l Airport To Open By 2024; To Cater 12 Mn Passengers Annually

Quick links:
Image: Twitter/@NIAirport
The Noida International Airport will be ready by the end of 2024 and will provide the capacity for over 12 million passengers annually, informed the CEO of the under-construction airport Christoph Schnellmann. Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of Noida International Airport in Uttar Pradesh's Jewar in November last year.
"We're on schedule to deliver the Noida International Airport as per our terms with the Uttar Pradesh govt by the end of 2024. It'll provide capacity for over 12 million passengers per year, and will operate sustainably by minimising carbon dioxide emissions," CEO of Noida International Airport Christoph Schnellmann was quoted by news agency ANI.
He further added that the airport will be an airport the region can be proud of bringing the world to the western UP and bringing western UP to the world stimulating development, infrastructure development, economic growth and creating jobs for the region.
Interestingly, the under-construction airport in Jewar will be equipped with some high-tech initiatives and will adopt a digital-first strategy in order to make the travel experience of the passengers fast and more seamless. Apart from this, the airport would combine Indian warmth in hospitality with Swiss quality and efficiency.
Being developed by the Yamuna International Airport Private Limited (YIAPL), in close partnership with both the Government of Uttar Pradesh and the Government of India, the Noida International Airport is the upcoming greenfield airport in Jewar which will enhance the connectivity of Delhi National Capital Region, Noida, and Western Uttar Pradesh.
As per the official Twitter handle of the Noida International Airport, the airport is going to explore some of the following tech initiatives:
- Paperless & touchless parking
- Biometrics via face recognition
- Check-in, ordering meals via your smartphone
- Virtual queues for security screening
- Reduced emissions through predictive building management
Noida International Airport is planned at a strategic location. It will be present at a road distance of about 72 km from IGI Airport, 40 km from Noida, Faridabad, and Ghaziabad respectively, 28 km from Greater Noida, 65 km from Gurugram, and 130 km from Agra.
The airport will be spread over 1300 hectares of land, and the completed first phase of the airport will have the capacity to serve around 12 million passengers a year. The development of the first phase of the international airport is being done at a cost of over Rs 10,050 crore.
The airport will develop a Ground Transportation Centre as well. It will house metro and high-speed rail stations, taxis, bus services, and private parking.
It is believed that the construction of the airport will enhance job opportunities in the state.
According to the Ministry of Civil Aviation, the International Airport near Jewar will be developed as an Aviation Hub which is conceived to provide all the modern, efficient and high-tech facilities.