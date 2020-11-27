'High Time People Resort To Pre-litigation Mediation To Reduce Pendency Of Cases': CJI

In order to expeditiously reduce the pendency of cases in courts, especially in the post-pandemic period, petitioners should resort to the pre-litigation mediation, said Chief Justice of India SA Bobde on Thursday.

"It is high time people resort to pre-litigation mediation which has the force of the decree. It is something which I believe will work and is probably the only thing which can contain pendency especially the huge pendency which will arise post-Covid," CJI Bobde said.

He added that every litigation does not require arguments to come to a logical conclusion for parties at all times.

The CJI was speaking at an event, organized by the Supreme Court, on the occasion of Constitution Day. The event was attended by President Ram Nath Kovind and Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.

The Chief Justice further said that the judiciary has worked constantly to improve the access to justice even in adverse situations such as the pandemic. Lauding the role of the Supreme Court Bar Association, its members, and other functionaries, CJI Bobde, said that it is really been great that during the pandemic times, SCBA, is helping lawyers in many areas including technical assistance to financial help.

At the same time, he said it is very unfortunate that as there are no physical hearings, many lawyers are losing their livelihood and resorting to other means of earning money.

'Tech reliance led to a new kind of inequality'

CJI Bobde added that hearing matters virtually, through video conference has given rise to a new kind of inequality, which is difficult to deal with, because of the present situation. He said the inequality arose because access to justice has become dependent on technology and one needs to have access to technology, to get justice. The CJI appealed to Prasad, who is also the IT Minister to find a solution to the issue.

"Our system heavily depends upon books and other modes of things to represent our cases, but due to the technology, this brings a lot of change in all," he said.

