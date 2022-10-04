'High-value Target': Terror Group Claims Responsibility For Killing J&K DG Prisons Lohia

In the latest update on the Jammu and Kashmir's Director General (Prisons) Hemant K Lohia murder case, a terror outfit has now claimed responsibility for the heinous crime against the cop.

Notably, J&K DG Prisons Hemant Lohia was found dead in suspicious circumstances at his residence in the Udheywala area of Jammu on Monday night. Following the investigation, police launched a manhunt to nab Lohia's domestic help identified as Jasir who has been considered the accused in the murder case.

However, now a new twist has come in the gruesome murder of the DG after The Resistance Front (TRF) offshoot People’s Anti-Fascist Front has claimed responsibility for the crime. It is pertinent to mention that the J&K police have not yet ruled out any terror angle in the Hemant Lohia murder case even after searches are being conducted to arrest Yasir.

'Lohia a high-value target': Terror outfit People’s Anti-Fascist Front

Claiming responsibility for DG Lohia's murder, the terror outfit said, "Our special squad carried out an intelligence base operation in Udheywala Jammu eliminating DG of police, Prisons department HK Lohia a high-value target."

The TRF offshoot called this murder a "small gift" to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is visiting Jammu and Kashmir. The terror outfit also said, "This is just the beginning of high profile operations."

DG Hemant Lohia murder

A preliminary examination of the crime scene indicated that Lohia must have been applying some oil on his foot which showed some swelling. The killer had first suffocated Lohia to death and used a broken ketchup bottle to slit his throat and later tried to set the body on fire, according to the police officials.

J&K police in its statement said, "Some CCTV footage collected from the incident site also shows the suspected accused running away after commissioning of this crime... So far no terror act is apparent as per the initial investigation but a thorough probe is on to rule out any possibility. The weapon of offence has been seized."