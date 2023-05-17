Higher Education In Kerala Turning Into Shambles, Claims Opposition UDF

The Congress-led UDF opposition in Kerala on Wednesday alleged that the higher education in the State was "turning into shambles" as several universities and colleges were functioning without Vice Chancellors (VCs) or principals, respectively.

As a new academic session is set to commence from June onwards, the administration of eight universities would be under temporary "in-charges" and there may very well be a situation in the coming days where not a single VC would be there at the helm of affairs in the varsities of the State, Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly V D Satheesan said.

He also said that 66 colleges in Kerala were without a principal and the VCs of four varsities in the State, who had not resigned following last year's Supreme Court verdict regarding the APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University, have the Kerala Chancellor's show cause notices hanging over their heads.

Speaking to reporters at a press conference held by him here, Satheesan alleged that this state of affairs was the outcome of the ruling-LDF government's decision not to go ahead with the selection process of VCs.

He alleged that the ruling CPI(M) in the State has asked varsities that the names of university representatives for the search-cum-selection committee not to be sent and as a result the process has been put on hold and temporary in-charges are at the helm of affairs.

The in-charges at the helm are favourites of the ruling LDF, he claimed.

With regard to colleges in the State, Satheesan alleged that the State government was sitting on appointments to 43 posts of principals for over 10 months despite availability of qualified teachers, as those favoured by the CPI(M) are not in the list of qualified persons.

"This lack of leadership has left the higher education sector in the State in a never before seen critical condition. The continued uncertainity with regard to the higher education in the State has also led to around 40,000 students leaving Kerala to pursue higher studies in other states or countries," Satheesan contended.

He further alleged that the State government and the Higher Education Minister were acting as mere spectators to the situation.