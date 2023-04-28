Higher Reaches Of Pirpanjal Range Receive Snowfall, Snow-clearance Operation Underway

A snow clearance operation iis underway for the opening of Mughal Road after the higher reaches of the Pirpanjal Mountains Range in Jammu and Kashmir received fresh snowfall. The Mughal Road is a vital stretch starting from Bufliyaz in Poonch district and ending at Heerpora in Shopian district.

The JCB and other massive machinery are being utilised by the authorities to remove snow from the Mughal Road, which connects the Shopian district of south Kashmir with the Rajouri and Poonch districts.

The Mughal road usually remains closed during peak winter every year in view of heavy snowfall in the upper reaches of the Pir Panjal mountain range, and spells of snowfall are also frequent in April and June.

Snowfall in other regions

Following the warning of the Meteorological Department, earlier this week the Uttarakhand government had to stop accepting registration applications from pilgrims for the Kedarnath Dham Yatra in view of heavy snowfall on the Kedarnath pedestrian route. Char Dham pilgrims were stopped at several locations, and Badrinath pilgrims heading for Kedarnath Dham were stopped at Srinagar Garhwal. Day after the weather condition improved in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag on Kedarnath Dham yatra was resumed.