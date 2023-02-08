Highlighting Essence Of Bilateral Ties, India Terms Aid To Turkey & Syria 'Operation Dost'

Hours after the Turkish Ambassador to India termed New Delhi a “dost”, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar rightfully named India’s relief efforts for quake-torn Turkey and Syria as ‘Operation Dost’ to highlight the friendship maintained between the nations.

The operation, which is built on the foundation of friendship, consists of search and rescue teams being dispatched to Turkey and Syria, two middle eastern nations that were jolted by a massive deadly earthquake on Monday which as killed over 9,000 people in both the nations. “Under #OperationDost, India is sending search and rescue teams, a field hospital, materials, medicines and equipment to Türkiye and Syria. This is an ongoing operation,” Jaishankar tweeted, adding that further updates on the efforts will be shared.

He also revealed that two aircrafts of the Indian Airforce with an Army field hospital of 30 beds onboard have touched down in the Turkish city of Adana. “Second C-17 Globemaster III heavy lift aircraft of Indian Airforce reaches Şanlıurfa in Türkiye,” he wrote, adding that a crew of “medical specialists will contribute to relief efforts underway.”

Under #OperationDost, India is sending search and rescue teams, a field hospital, materials, medicines and equipment to Türkiye and Syria.



Indian @NDRFHQ teams have now reached Gaziantep and commenced search and rescue operations.



Wish them the very best in their efforts.

Imprint of Operation Dost in Turkiye and Syria

India comes to Syria and Turkey's rescue as earthquake jolts the nations

In totality, India has sent four C-17 planeloads of essential equipment and relief supplies to Turkey which weighed a little over 108 tonnes. The planes also carried 99 medical experts on board. Crucial equipment flown to Turkey includes air-lifting bags, chainsaw, victim location equipment, angle cutters, rotarv rescue saw, hand and power tools and lighting equipment.

Earlier on Monday, the Ambassador of Turkey to India, Firat Sunel, called India a friend and shared a proverb on friendship after New Delhi rapidly offered assistance to Ankara after the natural disaster. "Dost" is a common word in Turkish and Hindi... We have a Turkish proverb: "Dost kara günde belli olur" (a friend in need is a friend indeed). Thank you very much India,” he wrote on Twitter.