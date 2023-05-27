Highlights Of PM Modi's 9 Years In Office Making Dreams A Reality With 'Seva & Sushasan'

The Narendra Modi government completed nine years on May 26, a period within which it launched a range of new schemes and initiatives with the slogan 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas' in focus. The nine years of the Modi government comes a year after India began celebrating the Amrit Kaal with the 75th Independence Day in 2022. In PM Modi's nine years of tenure, the people of India saw many promises meeting their fulfillment such as a ban on Triple Talaq, abrogation of Article 370 or laying the foundation stone of the Ram Janmabhoomi temple. The Modi government, however, also followed through on its single most important goal which is of service, good governance and welfare of the poor, something which is reflected in its many priorities.

Many priorities, one goal - Seva, Sushasan, & Garib Kalyan

1. Serving the poor and the marginalised

The Central government launched several schemes that focused on serving the poor and honouring the marginalised all while ensuring development. With the Swacch Bharat Mission-Gramin scheme, all the villages in India declared themselves free from open defecation by October 2019 ensuring safety and hygiene. The Centre also launched the Har Ghar Ration as the world's largest food security program along with the Har Ghar Jal mission which benefitted more than 40 crore people in over 8 crore households. With the Har Ghar Bijli Yojana, around 3 crore households were electrified, covering over 99.9 per cent of households across the nation.

2. Famers' welfare

To ensure the welfare of farmers, the Centre focussed on enhancing their income support, agricultural insurance schemes, irrigation coverage, impetus to organic farming, women farmers, and building infrastructural support or digitisation of services through the National Agriculture Market (e-NAM). According to the government, more than 11 crore farmers have benefitted from the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi and over 23 crores have had the Soil Health Card issued to them. The Centre also strengthened the agriculture sector by recognising more than 7,000 startups, increasing the budget by 300 per cent in the last nine years and benefitting the farmers with a 7,350% increase in the procurement of pulses at MSP.

3. Strengthening Nari Shakti

The Modi government has also worked to strengthen the idea of women empowerment. The Central government has opened more than 27 crore Jan Dhan bank accounts, opened 3.18 crore Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana accounts, and issued more than Rs 27.7 crore in MUDRA loans for women to realise their entrepreneurial dreams. Moreover, the government has also provided 9.6 crore smoke-free kitchens through Ujjwala Yojana, paid more than 3.3 crore women under the Matra Vandana Yojana and increased paid maternity leave from 12 weeks to 26 weeks.

4. Securing the future of youngsters

For the youngsters of India, the Centre created more than 6 crore jobs through the digital economy, build 23 IITs and 20 IIMs and established 390 new universities. It is also upgrading and developing 14,500 schools under the PM SHRI yojana and is providing annual scholarships to over 30 lakh students under the Pre Matric and post-matric scholarship scheme. More than 1.21 crore people have also benefitted from the PM Rojgar Protsahan Yojana.

5. Ease the life of the middle-class

According to the Central government, it has managed to ease the living of the middle class as India's per capita income almost doubled between 2014-15 (Rs 86,647) and 2022-23 (Rs 1,72,000). Moreover, people now have access to affordable and quality healthcare as over 2,000 medicines and surgical devices have become 50 per cent cheaper and, in some cases, 80 per cent to 90 per cent cheaper thanks to the Jan Aushadi Kendras. On the infrastructure front, metros were expanded from five cities in 2014 to 20 in 2023 and the UDAN scheme helped more than 1 crore people avail affordable air travel. The Centre also distributed more than 36.8 crore LED bulbs under the UJALA scheme leading to savings of around Rs 20,000 crores in annual electricity bills.

6. National security and foreign policy

The Modi government has made giant strides in strengthening its national security and emerging as the next superpower. While India ensured internal security by removing article 370 in J&K, it solidified its neighbourly relations by supplying over 29 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses to more than 100 countries through Vaccine Maitri. The exports in defence sector also grew by 334 per cent in the last 5 years with the development of indigenous technologies. Moreover, deaths of civilians and security forces due to left-wing extremism have also declined by 90 per cent in 2022.

7. Road to economic powerhouse

India has emerged as the world's fastest-growing economy with a growth rate of 7 per cent in 2022-23. As of April 2023, loans worth Rs 22 lakh crore were disbursed and the value of digital transactions between 2017-23 reached Rs 15,468 crore. Moreover, 40 per cent of global real-time digital payments happened in India in 2021. According to the Centre, India's overall exports were $770 billion in FY23 and the PLI schemes will create 60 lakh additional jobs over the next 5 years.