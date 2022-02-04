Highly decomposed body of woman found in Maha's Palghar

Palghar, Feb 4 (PTI) The body of an unidentified woman was found near Waghoba Khind in Maharashtra's Palghar district on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway, police said on Friday.

The highly decomposed body was found on Thursday evening, they said.

"When a vehicle was passing by the highway, one of its occupants got down at Waghoba Khind to answer nature's call. As foul smell was emanating from the bushes, the man checked the area and found the body. He immediately alerted the police," an official said.

Multiple wounds were found on the woman's body, he said.

The police came to the spot and sent the body to a government hospital for post-mortem.

Police suspect that the woman might have been killed and her was dumped at the spot in a bid to destroy evidence, the official said.

An offence under IPC sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) was registered at Palghar police station, he said, adding that efforts to establish the identity of the woman is on and a probe is being carried out. PTI COR NP NP

