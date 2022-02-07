Hijab-clad Students Allowed To Enter Kundapura PU College; Seated In Separate Classrooms

Relenting to Hijab protests across Karnataka, the Government PU College, Kundapura allowed the Hijab-clad female students to enter the premises on Monday. However, in a controversial move, the Hijab-clad students have been seated in separate classrooms, away from other students. Several male and female students have been sporting saffron shawls in protest against the hijab-clad students in the same pre-university.

Hijab-clad students allowed inside Kundapura PU

Karnataka: Students wearing hijab allowed entry into the campus of Government PU College, Kundapura today but they will be seated in separate classrooms. Latest visuals from the campus. pic.twitter.com/rEE8HfVzR1 — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2022

Speaking to Republic TV, ex-Rajya Sabha Dy Chairman Rahman Khan termed the move as 'discriminatory'. He said, "This is a discrimination and creating unnecessary controversy. This is a deliberate attempt to create issues. India is a secular country".

This move comes days after the state govt issued an order ransferring Director of Pre-University - Snehal R, without a posting. She has been replaced by Bidar Depty Commissioner Ramachandran R with immediate effect. Protests have spread across Karnataka over Hijab in classrooms - with several students sporting saffron shawls over their uniforms.

On Saturday, the Karnataka govt issued an order imposing a ban on the wearing of clothes that tend to disturb equality, integrity, and public order. The govt had already ordered educational institutions to follow existing uniform-related rules, until the High Court orders different. Notably, the Karnataka High Court on February 8 will hear the petitions filed by five girls studying in Udipi's Pre-University college, questioning the hijab restriction imposed in classrooms. The matter has been raised in Parliament by Opposition MPs who questioned the govt colleges' move, raising freedom of religion.

Hijab row in Karnataka

In December, Udipi's Kundapur PU college's principal - Rudra Gowda issued a circular - banning students from wearing hijabs in classrooms. Defending his order, Gowda said, "Students are free to wear hijabs inside school premises but not in classrooms. This rule is being followed to ensure uniformity in classrooms". This decision led to uproar, with some students not being allowed to enter classrooms by college staff and fellow students.

Similarly, students were stopped from attending college for wearing head-scarves instead of full-length hijabs. While the college authorities stated that they could not enter premises, students cited the college rulebook which allowed students to wear head-scarves if the colour matches that of uniform. Escalating the matter further, students from the other community (presumably Hindu) started wearing saffron scarves to college in protest against the hijab-wearing Muslim students. Several govt schools across Udipi, Chikmagalur, Mangalore, Bhadravathi, Kundapura, Belgaum, Hassan and Honnali have barred entry to hijab-clad female students.