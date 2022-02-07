Hijab Controversy: Karnataka Home Min Orders Urgent Probe; 'doubt Some Vested Interest'

As the controversy over the wearing of the Hijab in Karnataka continues to cause chaos amongst students and affect the smooth flow of the functioning of schools and colleges in the state, in a major development, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra has now directed the state police to launch an immediate investigation in the matter. Home Minister Jnanendra has ordered a special probe to ascertain who is responsible for instigating students. This comes after continuous protests over the Hijab controversy in the state, wherein the CM Basavaraj Bommai-led state government on February 5 had issued an order imposing a ban on the wearing of clothes that tend to disturb integrity, equality, and public order.

Speaking to ANI on the issue, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said, ''Wearing Hijab and shawl are both not allowed into the college premises. The State government already cleared it that the students should wear the uniform approved by college managements. Everyone should follow it. All are equal and children of Mother India. This Sanskara should only come from educational institutions.''

'Students should think beyond religion': Karnataka Home Min Araga Jnanendra

The Karnataka Home Minister further told ANI that, ''Students should think beyond religion. Uniform dress is the symbol of equality. Children are saying they want Hijab, but they have not argued for the cloth earlier. I doubt some vested interest behind issues.''

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra averred that he has directed a team of police officials to inquire about the issue and to find out if specific people have been pushing students into creating a stir over the Hijab issue. The Minister told ANI, ''The police will protect the schools. I am requesting the students to stop it now.'' While speaking to the news agency, Jnanendra stressed that the education for students in the state has as it is been paralysed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, however, he assured that ''it will not be affected by this issue.''

It is to be noted that Government PU College in Kundapura earlier in the day had permitted female Hijab-clad students to enter its premises. Although, in a contentious move, the Muslim girl students have been made to sit in separate classrooms, away from other students. Several male and female students have been sporting saffron shawls in protest against the hijab-clad students in the same pre-university.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's government has set up an expert committee so as to resolve the issue and has asked all the girls to follow the uniform rules until the committee recommendation arrives. Meanwhile, the Karnataka High Court will hear the petitions filed by the Udupi girl students on February 8.

What is the Hijab Controversy?

Major political controversy erupted in parts of Karnataka over the wearing of hijab by Muslim girls in educational institutes. Earlier in December 2021, Udipi's Kundapur PU college's principal, Rudra Gowda had issued a circular, banning students from wearing hijabs in classrooms. Defending his order, Gowda had stated, "Students are free to wear hijabs inside school premises but not in classrooms. This rule is being followed to ensure uniformity in classrooms."

In January 2022, a few students of the Government Pre-University College in Udupi were denied entry into a classroom for wearing a hijab. As a result, several students started demonstrating outside the classroom along with members of the Islamic Organisation of India.

Image: ANI, Twitter/@Awhadspeaks