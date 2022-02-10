Hijab Controversy: K'taka CM Urges ‘outsiders’ To Not Disturb Peace Ahead Of HC Hearing

Amid the ongoing Hijab row in the state, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has now urged people to not disturb the peace and tranquillity in school campuses. The CM informed that the court will be hearing the case today at 2:30 PM. Furthermore, CM Bommai added that the protestors should wait for the court order before adopting any action in the matter.

Speaking to reporters about the development in the Hijab controversy, CM Basavaraj Bommai called out the ‘outside elements’ and asked them to not cause any form of provocation. He further added that the state decided to shut colleges to avoid any form of trouble to students in the state. “The case is before the larger bench. The hearing is at 2:30 pm. Let's wait for the verdict in court,” the CM said.

I appeal to outsiders to not disturb peace and tranquility in school campuses and in the State. It is our duty to create a peaceful atmosphere so that justice can be delivered: Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai on hijab row, in Bengaluru pic.twitter.com/JfxLsrrDLx — ANI (@ANI) February 10, 2022

“Colleges are closed because no trouble should be there between students. Outside elements should not provoke and instigate the law and order situation. It's the responsibility of all organisations. Let's wait for the verdict in court. In a democracy, all should respect the court. I request all to remain calm, all have given enough statements let's all stop this and wait for a court order,” CM Bommai added.

Furthermore, he said that the public has the duty to remain calm and maintain peace in the state. “I appeal to outsiders to not disturb peace and tranquillity in school campuses and in the State. It is our duty to create a peaceful atmosphere so that justice can be delivered,” CM Bommai said while speaking to ANI in Bengaluru. Earlier on Wednesday, the CM announced the closure of all high schools and colleges for the next three days and asked everyone to cooperate with orders. Taking to Twitter, the CM also appealed to all students, teachers, and management of schools and colleges to help ‘maintain peace and harmony’.

Karnataka HC refers the matter to a larger bench

In a big development, the Karnataka High Court on Wednesday formed a bench of three senior judges led by the Chief Justice to hear the Hijab row plea, hours after Justice Krishna S Dixit referred the matter to a larger bench. The 3-judge bench will be led by Karnataka HC Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justice Krishna S Dixit who had already presided on the matter, and Justice J M Khazi. The next hearing has been scheduled for 2.30 PM on February 10.

Image: PTI/ TWITTER_@ANI