Hijab Controversy Reaches Delhi As DU Students Protest Against State Restrictions

The Hijab controversy reached the national capital on Tuesday with a students’ outfit at Delhi University (DU) protesting against hijab restrictions in a government pre-university college in Udupi in Karnataka. A crowd of nearly 50 students including a few wearing Hijabs gathered with placards that read ''We, the people of Muhammad will fight hate'' and "In solidarity with the students of Karnataka''.

Tension escalated in parts of Karnataka including in educational institutions of Udupi, Shivamogga, Bagalkote and other parts as a section of students protested for Hijab while others stood against it.

Hijab controversy: Hearing updates in Karnataka HC

The hearing has been adjourned for 2.30 PM on February 9 and till now the court observed that all emotions will be kept aside and the matter will go by what the Constitution says.

While hearing the petition, the bench headed by Justice Krishna S Dixit asserted, "We will go by reason, by law, not by passion or emotions. We will go by what Constitution says. Constitution is greater than the Bhagavad Gita for me."

The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday heard four petitions raising the ban on wearing Hijabs across educational institutions in the state. Senior Advocate Devadatt Kamat appearing on behalf of the petitioners asserted that wearing a headscarf was an essential part of Islam, prescribed by the holy Quran. Kamat asserted that wearing a hijab is protected by the Right to Expression under Article 19(1)(a) and is a facet of Right to Privacy recognised as part of Article 21 by Puttaswamy judgment of the Supreme Court.

While presenting the arguments for the Karnataka Government, the Advocate General said that autonomy is given to colleges to decide uniforms.

What protesting students have been saying

According to the protesters, wearing Hijab is a fundamental right guaranteed under Articles 14 and 25 of the Constitution and is also an essential practice of the Islam religion. On the other hand, students protesting against it said that they are demanding equality and a uniform need to depict that. Students have also claimed that Hindu pupils are not allowed to wear any religious apparel and that is why they are protesting against the Hijab.

(With PTI inputs)