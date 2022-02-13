Hijab Controversy Reaches Jaipur; Students Wearing Hijab Stopped From Entering College

Following the hijab controversy in Karnataka, students wearing hijabs were stopped from entering a college in Jaipur. In the development, some girl students were objected to taking a class, wearing hijab in a private college in Chaksu near Jaipur. The college officials were reported to have blocked the students’ admission to the college despite the girl students’ efforts.

After Udupi, the controversy has now moved to Jaipur in Rajasthan as several students were obstructed from attending class as they wore hijabs to college. Following the students reportedly cited the constitution and argued their case. However, the college administration explained to the students that the hijab was not part of the college’s uniform and thus was not allowed.

Hijab not part of the uniform, says Jaipur college admin

Following the incident, the college administration told the Republic’s ground team that the matter is over and it has no plans to get into any controversy. The college administration informed that it has advised the students of its policies and they reiterated that it will not allow anyone inside the college without a uniform. However, the hijab-wearing students opposed the statement and said that it was the first time that any student was being stopped for the same.

BJP's Rajya Sabha MP Kirodi Lal Meena defended the college’s decision and said that the institution had rules to be followed. He said that only those supporting hijab should understand that there is discipline and rules in schools and colleges. “Priyanka Gandhi is supporting Hijab, so does she want to allow the dresses of models walking on the ramp in colleges and schools,” Meena asked. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is yet to respond to the situation.

Violence erupts in West Bengal over hijab row

The ongoing hijab row also transcended to West Bengal as a school principal allegedly asked a student not to wear a Hijab inside the school premises, sources informed Republic TV on Saturday. The incident was reported from the Suti area of Murshidabad district in West Bengal where Bahutali High school's Principal Dinbandhu Mitra asked the student not to wear a Hijab. Moreover, Mitra has also allegedly threatened to terminate students who wear the Hijab inside the school.

Following his remarks, locals staged a protest in front of the school and created a blockade. Sources further informed that Suti Block 1 officer and local police arrived at the spot to resolve the situation. However, tensions prevailed in the area till evening and as per reports, bombs were allegedly hurled. In response, the police had to use tear gas to bring the situation under control. Meanwhile, the Karnataka High Court in an interim order has restrained all students, regardless of their religion or faith, from wearing saffron shawls, scarfs, hijab, religious flags, or the like inside classrooms.

Image: PTI