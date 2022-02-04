Hijab Controversy: Students Must Follow Rules, Uniformity Says Karnataka Education Min

The hijab controversy in Karnataka is catching heat once again as protests have now spread across district colleges of the state. Political parties have also come forward blaming politicians for provoking students to gain political mileage. Reacting to the situation Karnataka Education Minister BC Nagesh said that it was happening to score political mileage ahead of the next Karnataka Assembly elections.

Talking exclusively to Republic TV about the hijab controversy in Karnataka, the education minister said that it was ‘unfortunate’. Reacting to the event that took place at the Government College in Udupi, where students were denied entry into the campus for their outfits, the minister said that the students must follow a uniform structure. “The government has given a clear instruction not to follow any other thing except the uniform,” the minister said.

“There were also instructions from the college that they should follow the rules levied by SDMC (School Development and Monitoring Committee) and follow the uniformity,” Nagesh added.

According to college sources, since 1985, the college is following the SDMC guidelines and they are following a uniformity in the dress code. Nobody with Scarf was allowed to attend classes.

"There are some miscreants who want to disturb the atmosphere of the society and that too at the time of elections. Everybody knows that Karnataka will be going for election in a one-half year now. They are provoking the girls to wear scarf which is not part of the uniform," the minister noted.

The education minister further stated that a similar event took place in Kundapura. He added that MLAs met the parents of the students who were denied entry and explained the rules. The minister also stated that it was important to follow uniformity.

Hijab controversy in Karnataka

The hijab controversy made headlines when students of Government Pre-University College in Udupi were not allowed to enter the classes wearing a hijab. According to the college administration, hijab was not banned in the college and students are allowed to enter the college with hijab, however, they cannot wear them inside the classrooms.

Following students' protest, non-cooperation from the parents and media attention, the college committee called for a meeting and unanimously decided that they will not allow students with hijab. If they are still hellbent to wear hijab, they can opt for online classes and they will not be allowed to attend class physically wearing hijab, the college committee said.

Subsequently, the National Human Rights Commission had served notice to the district administration on the 25th of January, directing it to study the issue and file a report on the same. The issue was hyped after SDPI/PFI backed student organisation Campus Front of India was seen in the backdrop in support of the students.

BJP leaders alleged that after local body elections victory at Kapu Taluka, SDPI wanted to expand their base and give birth to such kind of controversies. Campus Front of India called the allegations baseless and said that they are working to help the students to fight for their rights.

Image: ANI/ PTI