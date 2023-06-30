Hijab In OT: 'Matter Technical, Govt Can't Decide,' Says Kerala Minister

Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Friday clarified to the media that the demand of the seven MBBS students to be allowed to wear long clothes instead of hijab in the operation theatre was not a political decision to make. “This is a purely technical matter. The faculty of Thiruvananthapuram Medical College will inform the students who raised their concerns regarding this,” stated Veena George.

She also reiterated that the Indian Medical Association has clarified its stands on the issue. “It's not a government that decides how things should be in the operations theatre. This is purely a technical matter. The basis of the protocol followed there is to protect patients from infection," she said. “There is no controversy about this. This is not even a debatable topic," she reiterated.

Notably, the issue had come to light when a letter written by a 2020 student by the name of Afeefa, co-signed by six other Muslim students from Thiruvananthapuram Medical College wrote a letter to the Principal requesting an alternative to the current attire worn in the operation theatre that would also fulfil their religious ‘compulsion’ of wearing a hijab and thus protect their ‘modesty’.

The letter was leaked purportedly from the Principal’s office created much furore as the letter demanded an alternative to what the global guidelines are set at the operation theatres.

Sources within the medical college have told Republic that an independent inquiry has been put in place to find out how this letter leaked. The source said the leaked letter had acknowledgement from the Principal’s office and thus it is being probed whether this was leaked.

As the letter created a flutter of opinion nationally, the Student Federation of India on the campus raised an opinion citing ‘Islamophobia’ is being fanned in the name of the letter, without condemning the students' demand. Republic Digital called the SFI representatives on the campus multiple times over the last two days. However, no response was given.

Alternative as suggested by students cannot be permitted: Kerala IMA chief

Speaking to Republic over the matter, IMA state president Dr Sulphi N said, “Internationally accepted protocols are strictly followed in the operation theatre. The prime focus is to ensure that the patient is safe and does not get infected. The uniform alternative as suggested by the students cannot be permitted."

Dr Sulphi also stated that the entire motive of the letter and its leakage looks suspicious. “There are these fundamental elements that are trying to create a distortion and discord of it by blowing this out of proportion. I have learned the parents of some of these students have scolded the students for the letter. The people who leaked the letter also seem to have nefarious motives,” he said.

“The medical fraternity in the state works with a secular and scientific credential. That is what unites us. Any work done to break this professional unity will not be accepted,” he added.