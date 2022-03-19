Hijab Row: 3 TNTJ Workers Booked For Making Death Threats To Karnataka HC Judges

Three functionaries of Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath (TNTJ) have been booked for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Karnataka high court's verdict on the hijab row, Bengaluru police said. TNTJ had organised a public meeting in Madurai's Koripalayam area against the court's verdict. Soon after, a complaint was filed against TNTJ functionaries, alleging that the organisers issued threats to the judges who gave the verdict in favour of prohibiting the hijab in educational institutions.

An FIR has been registered by the Vidhana Soudha police station in Bengaluru on the threat made against the judges of Karnataka High Court in the Hijab judgement. The three were booked under sections 153 (a) (promoting enmity between groups), 505 (1) (c) (intent to incite violence), 505(2), 506(1) (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

In a video shared by Indu Makkal Katchi (IMK) leader Arjun Sampath, TMTJ leader R Rahmatullah announced that just like a judge got killed in Jharkhand last year after he got struck by ab autorickshaw and killed, just like that, if any of the judges are struck by any persons overcome by emotions, over the hijab case verdict, then, the judges will themselves be responsible for the incident.

An open murder threat to the judges...



Letter by social worker seeks suo motu contempt

Following threats to judges, social worker and Padma Shri awardee Girish Bhardwaj penned a letter to the Registrar General of the Court in relation to TNTJ leader Rahmatullah's remarks on the court's verdict in the Hijab row. He requested the Karnataka HC to initiate suo motu contempt proceedings against the leader of Thowheed Jamat.

"Sir, it is shocking that Covai. R Rahmatullah, Leader of Thowheed Jamat, Madhurai, Tamilnadu has gone to the extent to threaten judges 'that if judges get killed over the hijab case verdict, then they will themselves be responsible for their death.' He has intimidated the public and youth of Tamil Nadu that we must be ready for any Consequences. In a Public Event, he has quoted the death of Justice in Jharkhand," the social worker wrote.

On Tuesday, the Karnataka HC held that prescription of uniform is a reasonable restriction which students could not object t and dismissed petitions challenging a ban on Hijab in education institutions.

