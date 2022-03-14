Hijab Row: Ahead Of Karnataka HC Order, Bengaluru Police Prohibits Gatherings, Protests

In a key development, the Karnataka High Court will deliver the judgement on the Hijab controversy on March 15, in the petition filed by the Muslim students against the colleges for having issued orders to not wear hijabs. In view of Karnataka HC's judgement, the Bengaluru police have issued an order, "prohibiting any gathering, agitations, protests or celebrations of any type" in any public place in Bengaluru City for one week, starting March 15. The judgement will be delivered by Ritu Raj Awasthi and Justices Krishna S Dixit and JM Khazi.

The hearing lasted 11 days before the Court reserved its verdict on February 25

The controversy erupted when Udupi's Kundapur PU College's principal Rudra Gowda, in December 2021, issued a circular, preventing students from wearing hijabs in classrooms, claiming it was to ensure uniformity. The decision led to an uproar from the Muslim students in the college and further expanded to nearby districts, forcing the state government to shut down schools and colleges as precautionary measures.

Taking the matter to court, the petitioners had demanded that they be allowed to wear the hijab in educational institutions where a uniform has been the prescribed norm for decades. There had been fierce discourse from both sides on whether wearing a Hijab is an 'essential religious practice' protected under Article 25. During the course of the hearings, the mischievous role of the Campus Front of India (CFI) was also cited before the judges.

Protests erupted in Karnataka after students started wearing saffron shawls

Despite the matter being in HC, protests had erupted in parts of Karnataka where CFI leaders had admitted to leading the agitation 'from the front.' In retaliation, students had also started wearing saffron shawls, the tensions ultimately leading to the closure of educational institutions, and the imposition of Section 144 in some regions for a few days.

In its interim order, the Bench had asked the government to re-open the educational institutions, which were hit by the agitation, and restrained students from wearing religious attire till the court issues the final order. Notably, the Karnataka HC had also verbally asked the state to provide further information about the CFI, linked to the Popular Front of India (PFI). Advocate General for Karnataka assured the court that he will place the information about the CFI inside a sealed cover.

IMAGE : PTI