Hijab Row: AIMIM's Owaisi Hits Out At BJP; Pinpoints Fundamental Right To Privacy

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) supremo Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday questioned what is the problem in wearing hijab while pursuing education. Stating that the right to privacy is a fundamental right, he said those in opposition to the Hijab should read articles 29, 15, 19, 21 of the Constitution.

"Why do you want to see my daughters hair? If they are wearing Hijab and pursuing their education, why do people have problems with that? The right to privacy is a fundamental right. Let them get an education, they will make India proud," Asaduddn Owaisi said.

Attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Hyderabad MP said, "He doesn't know anything. He should read articles 29, 15, 19 21 of the Constitution." He also slammed Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and said "India believes in every religion, Yogi should understand this. Delhi airport has space for Namaz (prayer hall space). I have read namaz at Lucknow airport."

Amid the Hijab row, PM Narendra Modi asserted that Muslim women support BJP and lauded his government for abolishing the Triple Talaq. Addressing a rally in Saharanpur, PM Modi had said that the saffron party enjoyed massive support among Muslim women, asserting that the Yogi government was 'necessary' for the welfare of Muslim women.

Similarly, reacting to the Hijab row, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the country will be run on Constitution. "This will benefit every religious group," he said.

Hijab row in Karnataka

Karnataka High Court on Thursday, after hearing a petition challenging the ban on hijabs in educational institutions, passed an interim order, asking students of all communities not to wear 'religious things' till the disposal of the matter.

The Supreme Court of India on Friday refused to urgently hear the case, stating pendency before Karnataka High Court, and said it would protect the Constitutional rights of every citizen and take up cases at an "appropriate time."