Hijab Row: AIMWPLB President Lauds HC Order; 'Children Should Be Kept Out Of Politics'

With the Karnataka High Court’s interim order paving the way for the peaceful conduct of classes amid the ongoing Hijab row that has grappled several colleges in the state, several Islamic leaders have lauded the court’s attempt to not let the controversy hamper children's education.

As the interim order by the three-judge bench directed the colleges to resume the classes and asked the students to follow the uniform code prescribed by the institute sans the use of any religious outfit- (Hijab or Saffron Shawl), the decision was lauded by the President of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board.

‘Children are future of the country, shall be kept out of politics’

While speaking with Republic TV on the issue, Shaista Amber, President, AIMWPLB said, “The decision is very good, I congratulate the judges of the Karnataka HC for taking an appropriate decision that will make the way for propagating a healthy environment in the society. The court’s judgement is based on the Indian values of respecting all cultures and religions (Sarva Dharma Samman). It's shameful that some people provoked the two contesting student groups and instigated them. They raised religious slogans in the school, it was a shameful incident. Children are the future of the country and they shall focus on studying and should not be indulged in the politics.”

“Quran mentions Jilbab, directs to dress up decently”: AIMWPLB President

Amber further expressed that the issue of Hijab is being blown for the vested political interest of some people. Deliberating further, she dismissed the argument that ‘Hijab’ is mandated by the Holy Quran, and argued that the Islamic religious text only directs women to dress up in a decent and civilised manner.

She iterated that Quran talks about ‘Jilbab,’ which refers to dressing up decently. “The word Jilbab is mentioned in Quran Pak. The word Jilbab means that the family in a civilized society will not allow their daughters to wear obscene clothes,” Shaista Amber stated.

Karnataka HC issues interim order on Hijab Row

The dispute came to light on December 31, a few students of the Government Pre-University College in Udupi were denied entry into a classroom for wearing a Hijab. Following this, the row escalated and engulfed colleges in other areas after some students protested against the students promoting Hijab by wearing saffron shawls.

The matter had blown out of hand earlier this week when massive sloganeering among confronting saffron shawl and Hijab clad groups became violent, post which the government had to announce a three-day holiday (Feb 9-11) for all schools and colleges to subside the rising tension. Meanwhile, the matter is pending ahead of the three judges led Karnataka High Court bench, which has given out an interim order on Thursday. While Supreme Court refused to intervene in the Hijab row on Friday.

Image: ANI