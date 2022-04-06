Hijab Row: All India Imam Organization Chief Slams Al-Qaeda's 'conspiracy To Divide India'

After Al-Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri exhorted Indian Muslims to react to "oppression" in reference to the Karnataka High Court's Hijab verdict, the chief Imam of the All India Imam Organization, Dr Imam Umer Ahmed Ilyasi, on Wednesday, slammed the terror group, stating that such groups outside India are trying to spread hatred and unrest in the country.

Speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network, Dr Imam Umer Ahmed Ilyasi said, "These powerful foreign groups are trying to spread hatred in this country. Al-Qaeda always comes out from hiding, gives a statement, and then disappears. They want to break our country, but Indian Muslims are not fools."

He added, "Indian Muslims are mature enough to understand that these are terror organisations and they are well aware of the intentions, so the Indian Muslims will not fall for such words so easily. However, I would still appeal to all the Muslims here to not get influenced by such foreign terror organisations and to focus on the development of our own country. These kinds of statements by Al-Qaeda is a conspiracy to divide us and stop the country's development."

It is pertinent to mention that in February, Imam Umer Ahmed Ilyasi had condemned the flare-up over the 'Hijab controversy' in Karnataka, stating that there was an attempt to 'malign' the government. The Chief Imam had asserted that the nation should be a priority for the citizens and attempts to politicise the matter should be stopped.

Al-Qaeda instigates Indian Muslims

As per a 9-minute video titled 'The Noble Woman of India' released by Al-Qaeda’s official Shabab media on Tuesday, Zawahiri hailed Muskan Khan- the Karnataka student who had taken on students objecting to her being in a burqa and shouted 'Allahu Akbar' in defiance.

Claiming that the Hijab row had exposed the reality of "Hindu India", he contended that Khan had given a moral lesson to other women who have an inferiority complex vis-à-vis the West. In the video, the terrorist also recited and dedicated a poem to praise the student. On this occasion, he also lashed out at France, Holland and Switzerland for banning the Hijab and criticised Bangladesh and Pakistan for being allies of the West.