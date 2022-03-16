Hijab Row: Ameer-e-Shariat Calls For Karnataka 'bandh' On Mar 17 Opposing HC Verdict

Opposing the Karnataka High Court's verdict to uphold the hijab ban across educational institutions in the state, Muslim organizations in the state have called for a statewide 'bandh' on Thursday, March 17. Announcing the same, Ameer-E-Shariat Karnataka, Maulana Sagir Ahmad Khan Rashadi expressed his "sadness" over the Karnataka HC verdict and invited the people of the community to join in the peaceful protest.

In a video message released on Wednesday, the topmost Muslim religious leader of Karnataka, the Ameer-e-Shariat, requested all the people from the Muslim community to pay attention as he reads out the order and further abide by it. "I request all the Muslims to listen to the order read out here attentively and implement it strictly. Expressing our anger against the sad order of the Karnataka High Court regarding hijab, tomorrow on March 17 there will be a complete bandh across the Karnataka state for the entire day", he said.

Further calling upon every section of the community to partake in the bandh, he requested every "justice-loving people" and the Millat-e-Islamia to follow the bandh.

Moreover, speaking out to the youth to maintain peace during the bandh, he urged that no one should impose the bandh by closing shops forcefully or by indulging in sloganeering or protests. "This bandh will be completely peaceful, silent, and aimed at only expressing our anger", he added.

Karnataka HC on Hijab row

Earlier on Tuesday, the Karnataka High Court, during the last hearing on the ongoing hijab row in the state, upheld the hijab ban across schools and colleges in Karnataka and said that wearing hijab is not an "essential religious practice of Islam". The verdict was given by the three-judge bench comprising Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justice Krishna S Dixit, and Justice J M Khazi which said that wearing hijab is not a part of "essential religious practices of Islam" and thus it is not protected under Article 25 of the Constitution.

Following this, the decision has been condemned by the protesting Muslim students as well as several Muslim organisations across the state and the country. The petitioners have also reached out to the Supreme Court of India for challenging the Karnataka HC's hijab verdict. However, the Apex court has agreed to proceed on it only after the Holi vacations.

Image: PTI