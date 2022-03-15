Hijab Row: Amid Karnataka HC Verdict, A Look At Laws Across The World About The Practice

After nearly two weeks of deliberation, the Karnataka High Court on Tuesday noted that 'hijabs were not an essential practice' in Islam. In a major setback for the pro-hijab petitioners, the Karnataka HC ruled against the petitions and said that the code of uniforms was to be followed. The Court pronounced the order on the Hijab row after the marathon hearing in the case was concluded on February 25.

Hijabs, or headscarves worn by Muslim women, became a hot topic after students were disallowed from entering classrooms wearing the same. Following this, a batch of petitions was filed by students of a pre-university college for girls in Udupi. A bench comprising Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justices Krishna Dixit and JM Khazi assembled in the courtroom today to pronounce that hijab is not an essential practice in Islam.

The case was closely looked upon by many due to the uproar it caused across the country. Amid the final hearing, it is noteworthy that several countries with a high Muslim population across the world have banned hijabs in the past.

Interestingly, Azerbaijan, which has a Muslim population of 95 per cent had earlier banned the wearing of hijab in schools.

Similarly, Kosovo, which has an 88 per cent Muslim population had banned headscarves in schools.

Meanwhile, Alegria which has a Muslim population of 98.2 per cent has banned full-face veils at work.

Morocco, which has a 99 per cent Muslim population had banned the burqa.

Tunisia, which has 99.8 per cent had banned niqabs in the past.

In 2016, the Bulgarian parliament placed a ban on the wearing of face-covering clothing in public.

Latvia also banned face-covering Islamic clothing was adopted in recent years.

The Netherlands has also placed a burqa ban in schools, public transport, hospitals and government buildings.

In 2018 the Norwegian parliament voted to ban the burqa in schools and universities.

Schools in some regions of Kazakhstan, which has a Muslim population of 72 per cent, has banned girls wearing headscarves to classrooms, which was later challenged by parents.

The Hijab controversy

Earlier, the pro-hijab petitioners in India had taken the matter to the court demanded that they be allowed to wear the hijab in educational institutions where a uniform has been the prescribed norm for decades. There had been fierce discourse from both sides on whether wearing a Hijab is an 'essential religious practice' protected under Article 25. During the course of the hearings, the mischievous role of the Campus Front of India (CFI) was also cited before the judges.

Despite the matter being in HC, protests had erupted in parts of Karnataka where CFI leaders had admitted to leading the agitation 'from the front.' In retaliation, students had also started wearing saffron shawls, the tensions ultimately leading to the closure of educational institutions, and the imposition of Section 144 in some regions for a few days. In its interim order, the Bench had asked the government to re-open the educational institutions, which were hit by the agitation, and restrained students from wearing religious attire till the court issues the final order.

Image: AP