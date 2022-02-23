As a full-bench of the Karnataka High Court on Wednesday heard the petitions filed by female Muslim students against the ban on wearing the hijab, the Campus Front of India (CFI) was named by a senior advocate at the time of hearing, describing its alleged involvement in escalating the hijab protests. It is important to note that the HC will continue to hear the matter on Thursday, February 24 at 2:30 pm. Notably, CFI is affiliated to the Popular Front of India (PFI).

Earlier, a bench comprising Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi and Justices Krishna S Dixit and JM Khazi had passed an interim order, directing students not to wear the hijab while attending classes in the colleges of the state which have a prescribed uniform.

While the hearing was underway on Wednesday, senior advocate Naganand SS said, "Some persons from Campus Front of India which seems to be a radical type to school and started insisting that the girls wear hijab. When refused they started behaving rashly and started protesting. Then Muslims girl students refused to attend classes without hijab." Responding to Advocate Naganand, CJ Awasthi asked, "What is CFI? What is this organization?" Advocate Naganand SS stated, "It is an organization spearheading this drum beating of hijab agitation. It is not educational organisation or representative of students. It is some organisation which comes and creates this commotion."

Soon after the hearing, the Karnataka High Court verbally asked the state to provide further information about the CFI. Advocate General for Karnataka assured the court that he will place the information about the CFI in a sealed cover The Court further mentioned that wherever uniform is prescribed, its interim order would continue to be applicable.

CFI leader admits 'leading hijab protests from the front'

In a Republic TV's super exclusive report on Wednesday, CFI leader Aseel Akram admitted on camera that the organisation was allegedly leading the protests in colleges across the state amid the hijab row. Speaking to Republic TV, Akram confirmed that they were 'supporting the women' and leading the 'protest from the front'. A meeting was called by the CFI, which as per the leader had in attendance all the members of the organisation. The purpose of the meeting, he said, was to establish 'peace' in the Udupi district of Karnataka which had people from all communities - be it Hindu, Muslim, Sikh or Christian - living together until the outbreak of the recent controversy on Hijab.

"Republic: Have you been asked to follow the court order? Aseel Akram: We will follow the court order. We have faith that the Court will give an order in our favour. If not, we have other options. Republic: So, for now, you will follow the interim order, and ask the women to remove hijab before class? Aseel Akram: See, we can't ask them to remove their hijab, it is their choice. If they want to wear hijab, they can. Republic: You were backing them up, right? Aseel Akram: We were not backing them up. We were leading the front, and supporting the girls. Republic: Will you ask them to follow the interim order? Aseel Akram: Look it is on them, it is their individual right. We cannot force them. Thank you."

Two weeks ago, the Karnataka High Court had ordered all students, regardless of religion, to not wear hijabs, saffron shawls, flags within classrooms until further orders. The HC order urged the Karnataka government to reopen educational institutions and allow students to return to classes. Schools in Karnataka reopened on February 14, and degree and diploma colleges reopened on February 16.

Karnataka govt issues order against clothes that disturb 'equality and integrity'

Earlier this month, the Karnataka government had issued an order against wearing clothes that tend to disturb equality, integrity and public order. The state government order read, "Invoking 133 (2) of the Karnataka Education Act-1983, which says a uniform style of clothes has to be worn compulsorily. The private school administration can choose a uniform of their choice."

"In the event of the administrative committee not selecting a uniform, clothes which disturb equality, integrity and public law and order should not be worn," the order further added.

Image: ANI, PTI