Hijab Row: Darul Uloom Questions HC Verdict, Says Muslim Women Should Move SC

Islamic seminary Darul Uloom Deoband spokesperson Maulana Suifyan Niazami, commenting on Karnataka High Court's Hijab verdict, asked girls who wish to wear Hijab to move the Supreme court. Nizami said that he respects the High Court order and added that the Karnataka HC has given the Hijab verdict in line with the Indian Constitution.

The spokesperson of Darul Uloom, however, claimed that people who understand Islam know the importance of Hijab, and questioned the Karnataka HC on what basis it gave the order that "Hijab is not part of Islam". He refused to comment further on the HC order.

Karnataka HC rules uniform is a 'reasonable restriction'

Giving its verdict on the Hijab row, the Karnataka HC, on Tuesday, pronounced that Hijab "is not an essential part of Islam" and added that "uniform is a reasonable restriction." The three-judge bench under Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi pronounced a verdict dismissing all the writ petitions by Muslim girls who wished to seek permission to wear Hijab in schools and colleges.

Six Hijab-clad women were restricted to wear the Hijab on the school campus and filed a petition in the court, fuelling protests across Karnataka and some parts of the country.

The Karnataka HC, in an earlier order, had restricted any kind of religious wear, including Hijab, burqa, Saffron Shawls and flags inside educational premises. The petitioners argued that the HC's decision curtailed the rights of Muslim women.

Responding to this, the Karnataka HC said, "Hijab is not an Essential Religious Practice. The uniform is a reasonable restriction. We are of the considered opinion that no case is made out in the Writ Petitions."

Karnataka Hijab Controversy

The controversy erupted when Udupi's Kundapur PU College's principal Rudra Gowda, in December 2021, issued a circular, preventing students from wearing hijabs in classrooms, claiming it was to ensure uniformity.

In an exclusive conversation with Republic, the College Development Committee had claimed that from 2004 to 2021, everybody followed the college uniform rules. The Vice President of the Committee said that till December 30, 2021, all students entered the classrooms in kurta, top, and dupatta, and there was no hijab.