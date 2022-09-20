The Hijab row took a fresh turn on Tuesday as Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the Supreme Court that this was part of a larger conspiracy, and also cited the PFI. A bench of Justices Hemant Gupta and Sudhanshu Dhulia was hearing a bunch of pleas challenging the ban on students wearing Hijab in Karnataka. At the outset, he made it clear that no student was wearing a Hijab until 2021. He stressed that not only Hijab but saffron shawls are also prohibited. He also quoted from the government's circular which read, "If no uniform is prescribed, students must wear dress which goes along with the idea of equality, unity of India and law and order".

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta noted, "There was one more dimension. I am not exaggerating, if the Government would not have acted the way it did, the Government would have been guilty of dereliction of constitutional duty". Narrating the sequence of events, he mentioned that the Udupi Pre-University College passed a resolution on March 29, 2013, prescribing a uniform for girls that did not include Hijab. Maintaining that the petitioners agreed to comply with all the rules while taking admission, he said that nobody was insisting on wearing Hijab or saffron shawls for many years.

He argued, "In 2022, a movement was started in social media by Popular Front of India. There were continuous social media messages- start wearing Hijab. This was not a spontaneous act by a few children. They were a part of a larger conspiracy and children were acting as advised."

Commenting on this allegation, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla claimed that the Hijab row was 'manufactured' by Congress and the PFI before the Assembly elections. He also lashed out at a section of society for backing the right to wear a Hijab in India at a juncture when women in Iran want to break the shackles. Earlier in the day, senior advocate Dushyant Dave appearing for the petitioners concluded his arguments. An earlier Republic expose had also highlighted a PFI affiliate admitting to leading the protest.

The Karnataka HC's verdict

On March 15, the Karnataka HC bench comprising Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justices Krishna Dixit, and JM Khazi ruled that Hijab is not an essential religious practice. The court's order came in response to a plea of students of Government P.U. College for Girls, Udupi, who sought permission to attend classes wearing a Hijab and a direction to the effect that it is an "essential practice" of Islam. In its judgment panning 129 pages, the court has eloquently answered key questions pertaining to the Hijab row and said that the prescription of the school uniform is only a reasonable restriction that students cannot object to.