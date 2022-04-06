The father of a pro-hijab protestor, on Wednesday, responded to the Al-Qaeda chief's opinion on the Hijab row and said that he didn't know 'who they were'. The pro-hijab protestor's father said that he only learned about the video after the reporters showed him the clip of the chief of the terrorist organization who resurfaced on Wednesday. The man also accused the terrorist leader of trying to radicalize the Muslim girls of India. This comes after Al-Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri exhorted Indian Muslims to react to "oppression" referring to the recent Karnataka High Court's Hijab row verdict.

The man told reporters in Kannada, "We don't know who they are. I only got to know after you showed me the clip. He spoke something in Arabic, but I don't know what it was. He said welcome to my daughter. This is all wrong, they are trying to divide us. All this is not required. We don't need their advice. Let them take care of their own country first. They will say whatever they want, we can't pay attention to it."

Al-Qaeda chief wades into hijab row

As per a 9-minute video titled 'The Noble Woman of India' released by Al-Qaeda’s official Shabab media on Tuesday, Zawahiri hailed Muskan Khan- the Karnataka student who had taken on students objecting to her being in a burqa and shouted 'Allahu Akbar' in defiance.

Claiming that the Hijab row had exposed the reality of "Hindu India", he contended that Muskan had given a moral lesson to other women who have an inferiority complex vis-à-vis the West. The video showed the terrorist leader reciting and dedicating a poem to praise the student. On the occasion, he also slammed France, Holland and Switzerland for banning the Hijab and further criticised Bangladesh and Pakistan for being allies of the West.

Karnataka High Court's Hijab verdict

On March 15, the Karnataka HC bench comprising three members- Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justices Krishna Dixit, and JM Khazi ruled that Hijab is not an essential religious practice. The court's order came in response to a plea of students of Government PU College for Girls, Udupi, who sought permission to attend classes wearing a hijab and a direction to the effect that it is an "essential practice" of Islam. In its judgment panning 129 pages, the court has eloquently answered key questions pertaining to the Hijab row and said that the prescription of the school uniform is only a reasonable restriction that students cannot object to.