Hijab Row: How Will Karnataka Hijab Verdict Impact Educational Institutes Across India?

The dispute over the hijab row in Karnataka had spread across the country branching out to several other states including Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and others, triggering street protests and social media outrage. While the Karnataka government had consistently defended its stance and argued that religious symbols should not be worn in educational institutes in adherence to a dress code, the Karnataka High Court on Tuesday upheld the hijab ban stating that students need to follow the proper dress code in educational institutes as wearing a hijab is not an "essential religious practice".

The Karnataka HC's hijab verdict came almost two months after a series of protests, violence, allegations, counter-allegations between the state government and the students. On one hand, when the Karnataka government along with the educational institutes stuck to their argument on following a proper dress code, pro-Hijab students reached out to the Karnataka High Court and filed a petition demanding permission to wear hijabs in educational institutes.

Calling it a violation of their fundamental rights, petitioners have been arguing that the Constitution gives everyone the right to practice religion, and therefore barring them from attending classes without hijab is a violation of their rights. However, their arguments haven't succeeded, with the HC dismissing the batch of petitions.

Since the verdict, the petitioners as well as certain political and religious outfits have spoken out about how they wish to challenge the order in the Supreme Court, or will simply not follow the High Court's order. There have also been indications that political forces in other states may try to provoke along similar lines; however, given that the High Court's full bench has issued this verdict after marathon hearings over many days and 15 days of consideration, it is likely that short of the Supreme Court, other courts will defer to the Karnataka HC's precedent.

Hijab row spreads out to other states

The protests over the hijab row which emerged in early January were not limited to just Karnataka but soon spread across the country starting from neighbouring states including Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, and then towards then poll-bound Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra among others.

Just a month after a few students were barred from entering a college premises in Karnataka's Udupi district, a similar incident took place in Andhra Pradesh where three girl students at the Andhra Loyola College in Vijayawada were restricted from entering the classes in hijab and were also asked to remove their hijabs before entering.

Following this, another incident from Tamil Nadu also was in the news when a verbal duel broke out when an alleged BJP agent objected to a hijab-clad woman from entering the voting booth. While the move was strongly condemned by the ruling DMK party, strict action was also demanded against the polling agent. Speaking about hijab protests, incidents have surfaced from Maharastra, Madhya Pradesh, and Puducherry, where several women took to the streets in support of the female students in Karnataka.

Notably, as the hijab verdict is finally out, the petitioners will likely reach out to the Supreme Court of India for challenging the Karnataka HC's order. Following this, the future course of action will also decide the fate of the hijab row not just in Karnataka but across the country and its impact on the other educational institutes across states.

Image: PTI