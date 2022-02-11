Hijab Row: Hundreds Of Policemen Carry Out Flag March In Karnataka's Udupi; WATCH

Amid the growing controversy over Hijab wearing in India, hundreds of policemen carried out a flag march in the city of Udupi in Karnataka on February 11. Republic TV has learned that the march is being carried out by the forces to assure the citizens that the law and order situation in the city is under control in the wake of the Hijab row. It is pertinent to note here that the controversy first erupted in Udupi as six students wearing hijab alleged that they were denied entry into classrooms of the Pre-University college.

This development comes amid demands for an NIA probe being raised as many believe that there might be foreign powers fuelling the Hijab row. Reports have emerged suggesting that the Taliban is backing the protests demanding Hijab in educational institutions and several hardliners are even arguing against the decision of the Karnataka High Court.

Karnataka HC rules against the use of saffron shawls, hijabs in classrooms

The Karnataka High Court bench headed by Chief Justice Rituraj Awasthi and comprising Justices Krishna S Dixit and JM Khazi has restrained the use of saffron shawls, scarfs, hijab, religious flags, or the like inside classrooms. "Pending consideration of all these petitions, we restrain all the students regardless of their religion or faith from wearing saffron shawls (Bhagwa), scarfs, hijab, religious flags, or the like within the classroom, until further orders," the court said.

Moreover, it also hoped for all stakeholders and the public to maintain peace and tranquillity. "Ours being a civilized society, no person in the name of religion, culture or the like can be permitted to do any act that disturbs public peace & tranquillity", the three judged bench said.

Udupi college principal rebukes 'brainwashed' protestors

In an exclusive interview with Republic TV, Rudre Gowda, principal of the college expressed disappointment over the row and said that the protestors are radicalised and brainwashed. "Hijabs were not allowed inside the class. They were allowed on campus but not inside the class. In 37 years they didn’t ask for it but now these students are radicalised and brainwashed. A few girls started the entire controversy. This was engineered with help of campus front", Gowda said. The campus front Gowda was talking about is the Campus Front of India (CFI), which Karnataka's Education Minister BC Nagesh had also alleged to be involved.

